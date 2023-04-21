Douglas County, MN NOTICE TO LIQUID CALC

Douglas County, MN NOTICE TO LIQUID CALCIUM CHLORIDE DEALERS Closing Date: May 1, 2023 Notice is hereby given that SEALED BIDS will be received by the Board of County Commissioners at the Douglas County Engineer’s Office at Douglas County Public Works, 526 Willow Drive, PO Box 398, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308, until 2:00 pm, May 1, 2023 for the furnishing and application of Liquid Calcium Chloride. Proposals and Specifications may be examined and obtained at Douglas County Public Works, 526 Willow Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308. Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or a Cashier’s Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Treasurer of Douglas County. The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Dated at Alexandria, Minnesota, this 4th day of April 2023. Vicki L. Doehling County Auditor/Treasurer Douglas County, Minnesota (April 7, 12 & 19, 2023) 211205