DANGEROUS DOG ORDINANCE NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND THE DOUGLAS COUNTY DANGEROUS DOG ORDINANCE Please take notice that on the 2nd day of May 2023 at 9:02a.m., Douglas County will hold a public hearing in the County Commissioners room located on the main floor of the Douglas County Administration Building, 821 Cedar Street, Alexandria, Minnesota, 56308, to consider adoption of an amended Douglas County Dangerous Dog Ordinance. The purpose of the ordinance amendment is to comply with current Minnesota Statutes 347.50 through 347.54, such as the requirement for a $300,000 surety bond; $500.00 dangerous dog registration fee; and requirement for microchip identification of a dog that has been determined to be dangerous or potentially dangerous. A copy of the proposed amended ordinance is available for public inspection in the Douglas County Auditor-Treasurer Office and on the County website at www.douglascountymn.gov. Dated April 11, 2023 Vicki Doehling Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer (April 19, 2023) 214168