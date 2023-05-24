City of Carlos NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Carlos City Council will convene on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Carlos City Hall, 109 1st St. W., Carlos, MN to conduct the FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARING(s): PRELIMINARY PLAT APPLICATION has been submitted by D. Froemming for Subdivision of Parcel Number: 69-0154-505 IN ACCORDANCE WITH MN STATUTE: 462.358 OFFICIAL CONTROLS: SUBDIVISION REGULATION; DEDICATION. Subd. 3b.Review procedures: The regulations shall require that a public hearing shall be held on all subdivision applications prior to preliminary approval. The hearing shall be held following publication of notice of the time and place thereof in the official newspaper at least ten days before the day of the hearing. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and shall be given an opportunity to be heard and make presentations, or send written comments to: City of Carlos, PO Box 276, Carlos, MN 56319. Applicant: City of Carlos. (May 24, 2023) 226284