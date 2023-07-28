BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MONDAY, August 7, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Greg and Julianne Mork for a variance to allow a dwelling addition that includes attached garage and second-story not meeting the setback to the ordinary high water mark of Maple Lake nor the setback to the adjacent cartway on Lot 7, Block 1, Maple Island (part in section 31). Section 30 (Hudson Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Maple Lake. 6:05 P.M. Hearing of the application of RTS Ventures LLC for a variance to allow an existing 36 sq ft accessory structure to be 12 ft from the ordinary high water mark of Lake Chippewa and be within the bluff impact zone on property proposed to be platted from the E 9.15 ac of G. Lot 4 ex S 16.5 feet. Section 11 (Brandon Township). Zoning RS(RDS) Lake Chippewa. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of Scott A and Kari A Sandwick for a variance to allow an existing accessory structure to not meet the side yard and ordinary high water mark setback, and an existing deck to not meet the ordinary high water mark setback of Mill Lake, on property to be platted from part of G. Lot 1 lying S of township road & E of “Mill Lake Bay” AND Lot 2, Block 1, Mill Lake Bay. Section 35 (Moe Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class A, Category 1) and RS(RDS) Crooks Lake and Mill Lake. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION MONDAY, August 7, 2023 6:15 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Acorn Acres on E 9.15 ac of G. Lot 4 ex S 16.5 feet. Section 11 (Brandon Township). Zoning RS(RDS) Lake Chippewa. Owner and Subdivider: RTS Ventures LLC. 6:20 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Mill Lake Point West on part of G. Lot 1 lying S of township road & E of “Mill Lake Bay” AND Lot 2, Block 1, Mill Lake Bay. Section 35 (Moe Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class A, Category 1) and RS(RDS) Crooks Lake and Mill Lake. Owner and Subdivider: Scott A and Kari A Sandwick. 6:25 P.M. Hearing of the application of Scott A and Kari A Sandwick for a conditional use permit to allow conversion of a commercial planned unit development on Lot 1, Block 1, Mill Lake Bay AND G. Lot 5 AND pt of G. Lot 1 lying S of township road & E of “Mill Lake Bay”. Sections 35 and 36 (Moe Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class A, Category 1) and RS(RDS) Crooks Lake and Mill Lake. 6:30 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Mill Lake Point East on Lot 1, Block 1, Mill Lake Bay AND G. Lot 5 AND pt of G. Lot 1 lying S of township road & E of “Mill Lake Bay”. Sections 35 and 36 (Moe Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class A, Category 1) and RS(RDS) Crooks Lake and Mill Lake. Owner and Subdivider: Scott A and Kari A Sandwick. 6:35 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Hilltop Pines Addition on pt of .91 Ac along E line of SE4SW4; and SW4SE4. Section 30 (Urness Township). Zoning Agricultural. Owner and Subdivider: Kim L and Rachel M Johnson Ttees of Kim and Rachel Johnson Trust. 6:40 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Dirk Estates on pt of Lot, Block 1, Falk’s 1st Addition. Section 21 (Carlos Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Carlos. Owner and Subdivider: Maureen Jill Baillie. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of July 20, 2023 and are subject to change. (July 28, 2023) 244729