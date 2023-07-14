BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, July 25, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Arnold L Brackman Etal, owner, and Nancy and William Alvarado, purchaser, for a variance to a dwelling and patio to be 100 feet from the ordinary high watermark of Lake Mina on Lot 5, Block 1, Mina Shores 2nd Addition. Section 20 (LaGrand Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class A, Category 1) Lake Mina. 6:05 P.M. Hearing of the application of Ryan Graf Etal for a variance to allow an after the fact 12’x 20’ deck not meeting the setbacks to the ordinary high watermark of Lake Ida or township road right-of-way on Lot 10, Block 1, Caroline Beach 1st Addition. Section 1 (Ida Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Ida and Tributary Water Course. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of ADZI Properties LLC for a variance to allow a dwelling that does not meet the minimum dwelling size of 24’ x 24’ on Lot 3, Block 1, Sunrise Bay. Section 22 (Ida Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Ida. 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Scott M and Deborah A Wright for a variance to allow the construction of a second accessory structure that will exceed the allowable total area of accessory structure (3200 sq ft) by 216 sq ft on Tall Timber Estates 1st Add S’ly .26 ac of Lot 2, Block 4; all of Lot 3, Block 4 & an undivided 1/14 interest in Lots 35 & 36 Tall Timber Estates. Section 23 (Moe Township). Zoning RS(RDS and NES, Class A, Category 3) Lobster Lake and Fish Lake. 6:20 P.M. Hearing of the application of Tod and Susan Hoaby for a variance to allow a 24’ x 24’ attached garage and dwelling addition to be 20 feet from the township road right of-way; and an after the fact pergola to be 50 feet from the ordinary high watermark of Lake Vermont on Lot 3, Block 1, Vermont Heights. Section 8 (Miltona Township). Zoning RS(RDS) Lake Vermont. 6:25 P.M. Hearing of the application of Sean and Mary Beth Farrow for a variance to allow a 1520 sq ft accessory structure with a sidewall height of 14 feet on Lot 10, Block 1, Schmidts Basswood Shore 1st Addn & 1/20 int in Lot 1, Block 1, Schmidts Basswood Shore. Section 26(Leaf Valley Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Miltona. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, July 25, 2023 6:30 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Gracies First Addition on Part of Lot 1, Block 1m Gracies Addition. Section 17 (Lake Mary Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Mary. Owner and Subdivider: Bradley James Doraska. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of July 6, 2023 and are subject to change. (July 14, 2023) 20681