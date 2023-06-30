BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Jason A and Jessica A Brown for a variance to allow a covered porch and a dwelling addition not meeting the setback to the ordinary high water of Lake Miltona or the township road right-of-way on Lot 3, Rineharts Beach. Section 21 (Miltona Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Miltona. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 6:05P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Buckskin Park on SW4SW4 AND NW4SW4 ex: S 400’ of E 800’ (7.346 ac). Section 3 (Carlos Township). Zoning Rural Residential. Owner and Subdivider: Lance Bailey. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of David W and Mary K Butler for a conditional use permit to allow a chiropractor business on Lot 9, Parkview Shores 1st Addition. Section 16 (Carlos Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Carlos and Transitional Water Course. 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Buse Properties LLC to amend conditional use permit 2005-#17 allowing a steel roll forming factory to also allow a retail lumber yard with outdoor storage on 10 Ac in the N’ly pt of E2SE4. Section 32 (Brandon Township). Zoning Agricultural and RS(NES, Class B) unnamed lake 21-0456. 6:20 P.M. Hearing of the application of Minnerath Investments LLC, owner, and TowerNorth Development, LLC, lessee, for a conditional use permit to allow a communications tower on E2 SE4 ex NW 1 Ac. Section 20 (Hudson Township). Zoning Rural Residential. 6:25 P.M. Hearing of the application of Minnerath Investments LLC for a conditional use permit to allow an outdoor pistol and rifle range on NW4 ex: E 58.66 ac; 1.22 ac; 1.81 ac: RR & 9.72 ac. Section 8 (Hudson Township). Zoning Rural Residential and RS(NES, Class B) unnamed lake 21-0431. 6:30 P.M. Hearing of the application of County of Douglas for a conditional use permit to allow an aggregate mining operation and a concrete and bituminous recycling/storage facility with outdoor storage on Lot 1, Block 1, Douglas County Plat 3 (being a pt of 63-850-079). Section 3 (Lake Mary Township). Zoning Residential. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of June 22, 2023 and are subject to change. (June 30, 2023) 237910