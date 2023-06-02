BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, June 13, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Christopher O and Karen M Martin for a variance to allow a deck not meeting the setback to the ordinary high watermark of Lake Ida on Lots 10 & 11, Block 1, Water Lily Bay 1st Addition. Section 11 (Ida Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Ida. 6:05 P.M. Hearing of the application of Tammy and Brian Fluto for a variance to allow a deck not meeting the setback to the top of a bluff on Lot 4, Block 1, Darling Heights 1st Addition. Section 11 (LaGrand Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Darling. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of Thomas A and Ruth A Tesch for a variance to allow a 24’x 26’ detached accessory structure to be 14.9 feet from the township road right-of-way on Lot 7, Block 1, Maple Island 1st Addition. Section 31 (Hudson Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Maple Lake. 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Thomas K Johnson for a variance to allow a detached accessory structure to be 24.5 feet from the township road right-of-way on Lots 13 & 14, Ketelle Beach. Section 12 (Osakis Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Osakis. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, June 13, 2023 6:20 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Oscars Sunset View on Unplatted G. Lot 7 SW’ly of “Erin Shores” & W’ly of “Larsons Island View”. Section 4 (Holmes City Township). Zoning RS(RDS) Oscar Lake. Owner and Subdivider: Elizabeth A and George Gawrys. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of May 24, 2023 and are subject to change. (June 2, 2023) 229106