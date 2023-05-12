BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Central Lakes Storage LLC for a variance to allow a subdivision establishing a new tract of land without platting on SW’ly 68.90 Ac of NW4 ex 3.43 ac (tower site). Subject to easement FBO 12-0850-490. Section 23 (Carlos Township). Zoning RS(NES, Class B) Lake 21-526 and Commercial. 6:05 P.M. Hearing of the application of Todd and Jo Anne Thielen for a variance to allow a 14’ x 16’ accessory structure to be 22 feet from a township road right of way. on Lots 12 & 13 Sonstegards Minaqua Retreat 1st Addition. Section 15 (Lake Mary Township). Zoning RS(RDS) Lake Andrew. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of Gary R and Sharice R Webster for a variance to allow a garage addition to be 17 feet from a township road right-of-way on Lot 1, Block 1, Lucky Acres Addition. Section 23 (Leaf Valley Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Miltona and RS(RDS) Spring Lake. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Smokey’s Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to allow the operation of a temporary concrete batch plant on SE most part of NE4NW4 lying S of I-94; Ely part of SE4NW4; W2W2NE4 lying S of I-94 ex S’ly part; E2W2NE4 lying S of MDOT R/W; & E2NE4 lying SW’ly of MDOT R/W ex E’ly 1.79 ac. Section 28 (LaGrand Township). Zoning Rural Residential. 6:20 P.M. Hearing of the application of Craig and Jamie Berghorst for a conditional use permit to allow a bulk fuel storage and filling facility on N 350’ of the W 800’ of the NW4NE4. Section 32 (Ida Township). Zoning Rural Residential. 6:25 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Grandpas Grace, pt of the NE4NE4. Section 22 (Osakis Township). Zoning Agricultural. Owner and Subdivider: Renee Harris. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of May 4, 2023 and are subject to change. (May 12, 2023) 222498