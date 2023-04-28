BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County PAC/BOA meetings are held in Conference Room C located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Frantzen Family Rev Liv Trust for a variance to allow the expansion of an existing deck and addition of an enclosed porch not meeting the bluff or lake ordinary highwater mark structural setbacks on Lot 13, Betsy Ross Point. Section 02 (Ida Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Ida. 6:05 P.M. Hearing of the application of Blu Waters LLC for a variance to allow a 10’ x 65.5’ deck not meeting the setback to the ordinary highwater mark of Lake Miltona on Lot 5 & NW triangular tract of Lot 6, Parsons Beach. Section 22 (Miltona Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Mitona. 6:10 P.M. Hearing of the application of Marvin & Marlys J Jensen Trust for a variance to allow the expansion of an existing cabin, including second story, and the addition of a deck, patio, and porch, not meeting the setback to the ordinary highwater mark of Red Rock Lake on Pt of E2 SE4 (Strip of land within Red Rock Lake) AND All of Gov’t Lot 4 ex the E 16.87 Ac AND The E 16.87 Ac of Gov’t Lot 4 . Sections 32 and 33 (Urness Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Red Rock Lake. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Blu Waters LLC for a conditional use permit to allow a private vacation rental with two units and a maximum overnight guest capacity of 14 guests on the property on Lot 5 & NW triangular tract of Lot 6, Parsons Beach. Section 22 (Miltona Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Miltona. 6:20 P.M. Hearing of the application of Marvin & Marlys J Jensen Trust for a conditional use permit to allow a seven-unit residential planned unit development on Pt of E2 SE4 (Strip of land within Red Rock Lake) AND All of Gov’t Lot 4 ex the E 16.87 Ac AND The E 16.87 Ac of Gov’t Lot 4. Sections 32 and 33 (Urness Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Red Rock Lake. 6:25 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Red Rock Island, on Pt of E2 SE4 (Strip of land within Red Rock Lake) AND All of Gov’t Lot 4 ex the E 16.87 Ac AND The E 16.87 Ac of Gov’t Lot 4. Sections 32 and 33 (Urness Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Red Rock Lake. Owner and Subdivider: Marvin & Marlys J Jensen Trust. 6:30 P.M. Hearing of the application of Arnold Roers for a conditional use permit to amend special use permit #2016-30, to allow an additional indoor storage building on That pt of NW4SE4 lying S of Rd & SW4SE4 ex Triangular tract in the SE cor. Section 7 (Carlos Township). Zoning Residential. 6:35 P.M. Hearing of the application of Landon L Craig for a conditional use permit to allow an existing animal feedlot to expand to 299 animal units on N2NE4 ex: 1 ac & .63 ac Hwy R/W. Section 1 (Holmes City Township). Zoning Rural Residential. The above application was remanded back to the Planning Advisory Commission to gather additional public input. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of April 20, 2023 and are subject to change. (April 28, 2023) 217811