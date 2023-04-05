BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Dou

BOA/PAC MEETING AGENDA LOCATION: The Douglas County Planning Advisory Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting will be held at the Public Works Facility Meeting Room, 526 Willow Drive, Alexandria, MN. DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 6:00 P.M. Hearing of the application of Jesse A and Amber D Bugher for a variance to allow a garage addition not meeting the setback to the road right-of-way on Lot 4, Block 1, Birchwood Heights. Section 31 (Carlos Township). Zoning RS(GDS) Lake Carlos and Residential. Discussion of tabled business. DOUGLAS COUNTY PLANNING ADVISORY COMMISSION TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 6:05 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Aloha Acres, on pt of SW4SE4SW4 & S 225’ of SW4SW4. Section 20 (Ida Township). Zoning Agricultural. Owner and Subdivider: Mary Jean Schjei. 6:10 P.M. Hearing on the Preliminary Plat of Ledgers Lots, on SW 5.21 Ac of the SW4SW4 lying W of the plat of Ella Corner ex parcel 431A (1.25 Ac) on MNDOT R/W Plat #21-53. Section 6 (Hudson Township). Zoning Commercial. Owner and Subdivider: Silver Lining Investments LLC. 6:15 P.M. Hearing of the application of Landon L Craig for a conditional use permit to allow an existing animal feedlot to expand to 299 animal units N2NE4 ex: 1 ac & .63 ac Hwy R/W. Section 1 (Holmes City Township). Zoning Rural Residential. 6:20 P.M. Hearing of the application of Jeffrey J and Nicole K Pomerenke for a conditional use permit to allow a 15-site campground (commercial planned unit development) on W2SW4 & W2SE4SW4 and highway easement. Section 20 (Spruce Hill Township). Zoning Agricultural and Tributary water course. Discussion of tabled business. These items are as of March 23, 2023 and are subject to change. (April 5, 2023) 210599