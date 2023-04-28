Annual Meeting The 94th Annual Meeting o

Annual Meeting The 94th Annual Meeting of the members of Millerville Cooperative Creamery Association will be held at the Gardonvillle Cooperative Telephone Association shop at 800 Central Avenue North, Brandon, MN 56315 on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM for the purpose of electing three (3) members to the board of directors for a term of three (3) years, to vote upon proposed changes to the bylaws, to present the 93rd Annual Meeting minutes, to present the 2022 Financial Report and to transact any other business which may come before said meeting. Joe Wagner, Secretary