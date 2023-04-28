Annual Meeting The 80th Annual Meeting o

Annual Meeting The 80th Annual Meeting of Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association will be held at the Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association shop at 800 Central Ave N in Brandon, Minnesota, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:30 PM for the purpose of electing two (2) members to the board of directors for a period of four (4) years, to vote upon proposed changes to the bylaws, to present the 79th Annual Meeting minutes, to present the 2022 Financial Report and to transact any other business which may come before said meeting. Debra Plaster, Secretary