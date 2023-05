Annual Meeting The 124th annual meeting

Annual Meeting The 124th annual meeting of the Evergreen Cemetery Association will be held at the Alexandria Covenant Church, 4005 Dakota St, Alexandria, MN on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Enter through the rear door #6. (April 7, 2023) 210803

