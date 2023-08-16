ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEA

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For the convenience of participants, all Alexandria Township meetings are available online. Please check the agenda on the township’s website: www.alexandriatownship.org for details on how to attend electronically and/or by phone. Notice is hereby given that the Alexandria Township Planning Commission will convene on August 28, 2023, at 5:00 PM at the Township Conference Room (located at 324 Broadway, lower level) to conduct the following public hearings: Interim Use Request to re-purpose an existing shop for reconditioning used vehicles for resale in an urban residential (UR) district. Applicant proposes a very low volume business with one to two vehicles for sale at any given time. Karl Seanger, applicant. Property is located at 411 Liberty Road NE, Section 14, Township 128, Range 37, 0.06 AC IN W2SW4 LYING E OF LIBERTY RD & S OF LOTS 1-4 BLK 2 GENEVA ESTATES EAST AC 10.06. PIN: 03-1298-000 All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to the Township office at PO Box 445, Alexandria, MN 56308. Copies of each application, the Township’s staff report, maps, drawings and other pertinent information are available at the Township office and are posted on-line approximately one week prior to the meeting date at http://www.hometownplanning.com/alexandria-township.html. The Alexandria Township Planning Commission will be holding a public meeting to view this and other properties that are on the agenda and to gather information for the public hearing. They will be meeting onsite at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Ben Oleson Zoning Administrator Alexandria Township (Aug. 16, 2023) 250013