ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEA

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For the convenience of participants, all Alexandria Township meetings are available online. Please check the agenda on the township’s website: www.alexandriatownship.org for details on how to attend electronically and/or by phone. Notice is hereby given that the Alexandria Township Planning Commission will convene on July 31, 2023, at 5:00 PM at the Township Conference Room (located at 324 Broadway, lower level) to conduct the following public hearings: Conditional Use Request to add a full service department for outside public servicing of oil changes, brakes, tires, rotors and batteries to an existing conditional use permit for a used car sales business that was granted on September 18, 2020. Property is located at 3982 39 th Ave NE. Legal description: NE PT OF THE NE4NW4 LYING W OF HWY 29 R/W & S OF 39TH AVE R/W; PT OF VACATED LOT 65 BLK 1 LONGBOAT COMMONS; ALL OF VACATED LOT 1 BLK 6 FIRST AMENDMENT TO LONGBOAT COMMONS. AC 1.45. Parcel No. 03-0029-100 All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to the Township office at PO Box 445, Alexandria, MN 56308. Copies of each application, the Township’s staff report, maps, drawings and other pertinent information are available at the Township office and are posted on-line approximately one week prior to the meeting date at http://www.hometownplanning.com/alexandria-township.html. The Alexandria Township Planning Commission will be holding a public meeting to view this and other properties that are on the agenda and to gather information for the public hearing. They will be meeting onsite at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Ben Oleson Zoning Administrator Alexandria Township (July 19, 2023) 241996