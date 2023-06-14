ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEA

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For the convenience of participants, all Alexandria Township meetings are available online. Please check the agenda on the township’s website: www.alexandriatownship.org for details on how to attend electronically and/or by phone. Notice is hereby given that the Alexandria Township Planning Commission will convene on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 PM at the Township Conference Room (located at 324 Broadway, lower level) to conduct the following public hearings: Interim Use Request for a home occupation doing massage and natural and homeopathic therapies and involving overnight stays for some clients in an Urban Residential district. Linda Nitschke, applicant. Steven Ohland, owner. Property is located at 4443 South Lake Jessie Road SE, Section 34, Township 128, Range 37, Lot 2, Block 1, DEROSIER’S ADDITION, AC 2.11. PIN: 03-2176-150. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to the Township office at PO Box 445, Alexandria, MN 56308. Copies of each application, the Township’s staff report, maps, drawings and other pertinent information are available at the Township office and are posted on-line approximately one week prior to the meeting date at http://www.hometownplanning.com/alexandria-township.html. The Alexandria Township Planning Commission will be holding a public meeting to view this and other properties that are on the agenda and to gather information for the public hearing. They will be meeting onsite at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Ben Oleson Zoning Administrator Alexandria Township (June 14, 2023) 233284