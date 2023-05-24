ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEA

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For the convenience of participants, all Alexandria Township meetings are available online. Please check the agenda on the township’s website: www.alexandriatownship.org for details on how to attend electronically and/or by phone. Notice is hereby given that the Alexandria Township Board of Adjustment will convene on June 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Township Conference Room (located at 324 Broadway, lower level) to conduct the following public hearings: Variance Request to allow a deck within 30 feet of the lakeshore (min. required 50 feet), Joel Hanak, applicant. Property is located at 3806 Crestwood Drive SE, Section 4, Township 128, Range 37, Lot 1, Block 1, Crestwood Hills, Parcel No. 03-0071-000. All interested persons are invited to attend these hearings and be heard or send written comments to the Township office at PO Box 445, Alexandria, MN 56308. Copies of each application, the Township’s staff report, maps, drawings and other pertinent information are available at the Township office and are posted on-line approximately one week prior to the meeting date at http://www.hometownplanning.com/alexandria-township.html. The Alexandria Township Board of Adjustment will be holding a public meeting to view this and other properties that are on the agenda and to gather information for the public hearing. They will be meeting onsite at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Ben Oleson Zoning Administrator Alexandria Township Posted: May 19, 2023 (May 24, 2023) 226495