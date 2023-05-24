ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE IS HEREBY GIV

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the Township of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota has adopted Ordinance No. 135, Subdivision Ordinance, effective immediately, to replace Ordinance 133 (Subdivision Ordinance). Said Ordinance 135 generally regulates the subdivision of land within Alexandria Township for the purpose of promoting the public health, safety and general welfare of the residents of the Township of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota. Specific amendments to Ordinance 133 included in Ordinance 135 amend regulations relating to the procedures for pre-application meetings and would give the Township Zoning Administrator the authority to require a pre-application meeting with the subdivider and the Township’s Development Review Team rather than leaving it optional for the subdivider. A printed copy of Ordinance 135 is available for inspection by any person by contacting the Township Clerk at the Alexandria Township Office, 324 Broadway Street, Suite 101, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 or by calling (320) 759-5300 or by visiting the Alexandria Township web site at www.alexandriatownship.org. (May 24, 2023) 225759