AERIAL SPRAYING NOTICE: Notice of Aerial spraying to take place at: Spohn, Quistorff & West Union Wildlife Management Areas in Todd County (T127-R35-S4, 5 & 9) Herbicide labeled for aquatic use will be used to control hybrid cattail. The purpose of this treatment is to improve waterfowl habitat. Aerial spraying to occur August 7 - August 31, 2023. All affected public access points will be posted at time of treatment. Comments or questions can be directed to: DNR LITTLE FALLS AREA WILDLIFE OFFICE 16543 Haven Rd Little Falls, 56345 320-232-1066 (Aug. 2, 2023) 245926