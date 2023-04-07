ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF ALEXANDRI

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF ALEXANDRIA ALEXANDRIA, MN 2023 ROSEWOOD LANE REGIONAL STORMWATER FACILITY Notice is hereby given ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS for construction of the 2023 Rosewood Lane Regional Stormwater Facility project will be received by the Alexandria City Council, until 11:00 AM local time on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at which time all bids will be opened and read aloud. The project consists of the following construction items and approximate quantities: Excavation - Common: 9,500 SY Coarse Filter Aggregate:120 CY 24” RC Pipe Culvert: 90 LF Construct Drainage Structure:5 EA Rolled Erosion Prevention Cat. 25: 2,900 SY Seeding: 1 ACRE Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids must be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form. No bid will be considered unless it is electronically submitted through QuestCDN vBid (Online Bidding ONLY) prior to 11:00 AM on the 27th day of April, 2023. No paper bids will be accepted. Bid security must be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth Inc., 610 Fillmore Street, Alexandria, MN 56308. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Digital Bidding Documents can be downloaded online for $25.00 at www.widseth.com by clicking the “Bid Documents” tab near the upper right-hand corner of the screen or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #8442031 on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and upon non-refundable payment of $50.00 for each set. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Checks for Bidding Documents must be made payable to “Widseth”. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. By Order of the City of Alexandria, Minnesota. Martin Schultz, City Administrator (March 31; April 7, 2023)