ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Alexandria Lake A

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District Alexandria, MN 2023 Grinder Station LGS 57 Improvements General Notice The Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District (ALASD) (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: 2023 Grinder Station LGS 57 Improvements Widseth #2023-10515 Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the offices of ALASD located at 2201 Nevada Street SW, Alexandria, MN 56308 until Thursday, July 6th, 2023, at 11:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project includes the following Work: Sanitary sewer pump station upgrades, forcemain and sewermain construction, temporary erosion control and surface restoration. Major Contract items include the following approximate quantities: 1,575 LF Sanitary Sewer Forcemain (Directional Bore) 465 LF Sanitary Sewer Forcemain (Open Trench) 120 LF Sanitary Sewermain 1 LS Sanitary Sewer Pump Station Upgrades Bids are requested for the following Contract: 2023 Grinder Station LGS 57 Improvements Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or a bidder’s bond acceptable to the ALASD in an amount of at least five (5%) percent of the total amount of the bid, payable without condition to the ALASD. If the successful Bidder fails to enter into a contract or to give bond as required by law within the specified number of days after the award of the contract; certified check or bidder’s bond shall be forfeited as liquidated damages. Obtaining the Bidding Documents Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.questcdn.com Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website for $25.00 by entering Quest Number #8562212 on the website’s search page. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth 610 Fillmore Street Alexandria, MN 56308 Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of the Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be purchased for $50.00 (non-refundable) from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website or Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website or Issuing Office. Instructions to Bidders For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: ALASD By: Scott Gilbertson Title: Executive Director Date: June 13, 2023 (June 16 & 23, 2023) 234126