A mechanic’s sale will be held on June 12, 2023 at Dans Diesel Inc. The time of the sale is at 2pm. The amount owed is $15,451.26. The reason for the sale is for non payment of repairs on a 2012 Freightliner VIN#1FVACWDTXCDBU0631. Name of the owner is Stuff Logistics, LLC (Joseph Jones), 8312 Cavalry Drive, Hudson FL 34667. Any questions can be directed to Katie at Dans Diesel Inc. 320-762-7218. (June 2, 7, & 9, 2023) 229889