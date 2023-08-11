Total Increasd Property Taxes District District Current Net Original Captured Principal/Interest Increment Increment First Year Required to be paid from outside the Number Name Tax Capacity Tax Capacity Tax Capacity Due in 2023 Received 2022 Expended 2023 Increment Decertification district if fiscal disparities apply 3-.5 Brenton Engineering 112,740$ 35,172$ 77,568$ 46,814$ 52,016$ 52,016$ June-2009 12-31-2034 0 All Lines within the table above must be published even if the amounts to be published are zero. Additional Information regarding each district may be obtained: (Required to be published) EmmaJean Hanson-Ford Name of TIF Representative 1224 North Nokomis Street- Alexandria, MN 56308 320-762-3849 Address (Street, City, Zip) Phone 2022 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT Douglas County HRA DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT #1