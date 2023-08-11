2022 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT CITY OF GARFIELD DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT #1 District Number District Name Current Net Tax Capacity Original Tax Capacity Captured Tax Capacity Principal/Interest Due in 2023 Increment Received 2022 Increment Expended 2022 First Year Increment Required Decertification Total Increasd Property Taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal dispariies apply All Lines within the table above must be published even if the amounts to be published are zero. Additional Information regarding each district may be obtained: (Required to be published) Paulynn Terhark Name of TIF Representative Box 51 Garfield, MN 56332 Address (Street, City, Zip) 320-834-2238 Phone