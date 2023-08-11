2022 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT CITY OF ALEXANDRIA DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT #1 Total Increasd Property Taxes District District Current Net Original Captured Principal/Interest Increment Increment First Year Required to be paid from outside the Number Name Tax Capacity Tax Capacity Tax Capacity Due in 2023 Received 2022 Expended 2022 Increment Decertification district if fiscal disparities apply 12 Lincoln Square Apartments $14,017 $137 $13,880 $- $14,452 $- July-1998 12-31-2023 17 Alexandria Extrusion $83,508 $11,204 $72,304 $56,466 $75,840 $71,495 July-2001 12-31-2025 25 The Preserve $11,791 $208 $11,583 $- $11,674 $1,035 July-2004 12-31-2028 26 The Trails $152,390 $636 $151,754 $2,346 $153,756 $35,033 July-2005 12-31-2029 36 Hawthorne Street, LLC $- $- $- $- $- $1,094 July-2009 12-31-2021 37 Gendell Partners Alexandria LLC $36,168 $14,418 $21,750 $- $18,963 0 July-2009 12-31-2034 39 Silver Maple - Thrifty $28,030 $13,548 $14,482 $- $13,191 $- July-2009 12-31-2034 40 Peaceful Bliss Assisted Living $25,821 $718 $25,103 $23,067 $23,068 $- July-2010 12-31-2035 41 The Legacy of Alexandria $150,411 $2,069 $148,342 $- $136,449 $49,561 July-2011 12-31-2036 42 Knute Nelson Senior Living $214,624 $3,411 $211,213 $173,428 $192,735 $192,698 July-2011 12-31-2036 43 Lakewood Terrace $73,353 $2,222 $71,131 $47,158 $65,370 $65,364 July-2011 12-31-2036 45 North Nokomis Redevelopment $21,386 $11,234 $10,152 $8,456 $10,587 $9,513 July-2014 12-31-2039 46 Wharf Redevelopment $9,128 $1,700 $7,428 $- $7,734 $- July-2014 12-31-2039 47 LBR Properties $153,566 $1,742 $151,824 $142,279 $159,070 $158,088 July-2014 12-31-2039 48 Deer Ridge $22,155 $369 $21,786 $20,416 $22,685 $22,684 July-2015 12-31-2040 49 FORCE America $- $- $- $- $79,842 $49,119 July-2015 12-31-2023 50 JHS $24,786 $26,380 $(1,594) $- $- $- June-2019 12-31-2044 51 R & R Investments $97,154 $7,404 $89,750 $84,108 $93,452 $93,452 June-2017 12-31-2025 52 Unique Opportunities $28,699 $683 $28,016 $26,254 $29,172 $29,171 June-2019 12-31-2044 53 Lakewood Terrace Bldg 4 $26,093 $2,053 $24,040 $22,528 $25,031 $25,031 June-2019 12-31-2044 54 McKay Project $100,663 $3,128 $97,535 $91,404 $101,559 $101,559 June-2021 12-31-2046 55 Rosewood Apartments $47,870 $1,625 $46,245 $43,338 $48,153 $48,153 June-2021 12-31-2046 56 Goodneighbor Project $14,584 $19,000 $- $- $- $- July-2022 12-31-2047 58 Central Lakes Workforce Housing $33,028 $769 $32,259 $30,231 $33,590 $33,590 June-2021 12-31-2047 60 Douglas Machine $73,900 $40,830 $33,070 $30,100 $34,435 $34,435 June-2022 12-31-2030 61 Innovative- Douglas $122,886 $28,738 $94,148 $- $- $- July-2024 12-31-2032 All Lines within the table above must be published even if the amounts to be published are zero. Additional Information regarding each district may be obtained: (Required to be published) Martin Schultz, City Administrator Name of TIF Representative 704 Broadway - Alexandria, MN 56308 320-763-6678 Address (Street, City, Zip) Phone