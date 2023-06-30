022 Summary Financial Report

City of Alexandria, Minnesota, Summary Financial Report The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Alexandria to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at City Hall, 704 Broadway, Alexandria, MN, 56308 or online at www.alexandriamn.city. Questions about this report should be directed to the . Finance Director at (320) 763-6678 Revenues and Expenditures for General Operations Governmental Funds For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Percent Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) Revenues Taxes $ 10,543,850 $ 9,510,177 10.87 % Payment in lieu of taxes 995,515 1,014,844 (1.90) Special assessments 521,842 588,515 (11.33) Licenses and permits 1,094,409 754,029 45.14 Intergovernmental 6,262,958 5,451,905 14.88 Charges for services 1,551,031 1,442,970 7.49 Fines and forfeits 138,272 99,490 38.98 Investment earnings (loss) (296,265) 8,620 (3,536.95) Miscellaneous 564,711 245,807 129.74 Total Revenues $ 21,376,323 $ 19,116,357 11.82 % Per Capita $ 1,491 $ 1,350 10.43 % Expenditures Current General government $ 2,683,425 $ 2,527,963 6.15 % Public safety 4,831,432 4,381,936 10.26 Public works 2,469,374 2,074,222 19.05 Culture and recreation 1,578,499 1,409,398 12.00 Economic development 1,592,042 2,779,846 (42.73) Miscellaneous 236,707 196,251 20.61 Capital outlay General government 36,267 37,431 (3.11) Public safety 1,770,388 75,796 2,235.73 Public works 3,336,093 1,725,343 93.36 Culture and recreation 210,367 207,406 1.43 Miscellaneous 159,893 1,169,414 (86.33) Debt service Principal 2,239,955 1,994,857 12.29 Interest and other charges 525,737 537,625 (2.21) Total Expenditures $ 21,670,179 $ 19,117,488 13.35 % Per Capita $ 1,512 $ 1,350 11.94 % Total Long-term Indebtedness $ 16,990,034 $ 19,241,624 (11.70) % Per Capita 1,185 1,359 (12.80) General Fund Balance - December 31 $ 5,987,762 $ 5,804,117 3.16 % Per Capita 418 410 1.88 Total City of Alexandria, Minnesota Statement of Net Position Proprietary Funds December 31, 2022 609 610 211 Downtown Plaza Storm Water Liquor Liquor Utility Totals Assets Current Assets Cash and temporary investments $ 408,698 $ 820,820 $ 891,483 $ 2,121,001 Receivables Accounts 39,522 74,722 - 114,244 Due from other funds 420 3,825 - 4,245 Due from component unit - - 65,800 65,800 Inventories 556,062 571,262 - 1,127,324 Total Current Assets 1,004,702 1,470,629 957,283 3,432,614 Noncurrent Assets Capital assets Land 68,603 32,810 - 101,413 Buildings 439,516 624,364 8,346 1,072,226 Equipment 236,258 239,098 3,536 478,892 Other improvements 45,487 48,789 21,344,910 21,439,186 Construction in progress - - 28,899 28,899 Less accumulated depreciation (598,403) (687,613) (10,000,453) (11,286,469) Total Capital Assets (Net of Accumulated Depreciation) 191,461 257,448 11,385,238 11,834,147 Total Assets 1,196,163 1,728,077 12,342,521 15,266,761 Deferred Outflows of Resources Deferred pension resources 84,255 106,384 18,061 208,700 Deferred other postemployment benefit resources 5,200 189 1,761 7,150 Total Deferred Outflows of Resouces 89,455 106,573 19,822 215,850 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts and contracts payable 65,215 157,320 24,806 247,341 Due to other governments 30,059 47,833 - 77,892 Accrued interest payable - - 11,083 11,083 Accrued salaries payable 11,304 14,218 - 25,522 Compensated absences payable 18,258 22,827 5,975 47,060 Due to other funds 50,127 50,441 - 100,568 Bonds payable, current portion - - 165,000 165,000 Total Current Liabilities 174,963 292,639 206,864 674,466 Noncurrent Liabilities Compensated absences payable 22,391 20,840 6,768 49,999 Bonds payable - - 982,572 982,572 Other postemployment benefits 6,493 2,777 6,640 15,910 Net pension liability 270,860 342,003 69,513 682,376 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 299,744 365,620 1,065,493 1,730,857 Total Liabilities 474,707 658,259 1,272,357 2,405,323 Deferred Inflows of Resources Deferred pension resources 3,817 4,820 (7,207) 1,430 Deferred other postemployment benefit resources 1,124 2,492 2,693 6,309 Total Deferred Inflows of Resouces 4,941 7,312 (4,514) 7,739 Net Position Net investment in capital assets 191,461 257,448 10,237,666 10,686,575 Unrestricted 614,509 911,631 856,834 2,382,974 Total Net Position $ 805,970 $ 1,169,079 $ 11,094,500 $13,069,549 The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. City of Alexandria, Minnesota Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Net Position Proprietary Funds For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 609 610 211 Downtown Plaza Storm Water Liquor Liquor Utility Totals Operating Revenues Sales $ 3,104,539 $ 4,869,136 $ - $ 7,973,675 Cost of sales (2,336,281) (3,697,992) - (6,034,273) Charges for services - - 863,640 863,640 Total Operating Revenues 768,258 1,171,144 863,640 2,803,042 Operating Expenses Personel services 436,838 523,870 104,946 1,065,654 Operating supplies and expenses 14,439 25,547 1,598 41,584 Insurance 14,768 20,394 - 35,162 Utilities 14,413 15,396 - 29,809 Depreciation and amortization 14,837 52,012 435,893 502,742 Other services and charges 104,022 159,900 214,665 478,587 Total Operating Expenses 599,317 797,119 757,102 2,153,538 Operating Income 168,941 374,025 106,538 649,504 Nonoperating Revenues (Expenses) Intergovernmental revenue 1,186 1,498 344 3,028 Miscellaneous income 954 1,407 - 2,361 Investment income 198 446 7,527 8,171 Amortization of premium - - 12,096 12,096 Interest expense (263) (930) (27,000) (28,193) Total Nonoperating Revenues (Expenses) 2,075 2,421 (7,033) (2,537) Income Before Transfers 171,016 376,446 99,505 646,967 Transfers Out (70,537) (215,537) (212,806) (498,880) Change in Net Position 100,479 160,909 (113,301) 148,087 Net Position, January 1 705,491 1,008,170 11,207,801 12,921,462 Net Position, December 31 $ 805,970 $ 1,169,079 $ 11,094,500 $ 13,069,549 The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. City of Alexandria, Minnesota Statement of Cash Flows Proprietary Funds For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 609 610 211 Downtown Plaza Storm Water Liquor Liquor Utility Totals Cash Flows from Operating Activities Receipts from customers $ 3,094,833 $ 4,855,105 $ 863,640 $ 8,813,578 Payments to suppliers and vendors (2,488,545) (3,876,341) (213,968) (6,578,854) Payments to and on behalf of employees (413,991) (491,836) (103,203) (1,009,030) Other receipts 954 1,407 - 2,361 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 193,251 488,335 546,469 1,228,055 Cash Flows from Noncapital Financing Activities Grants received 1,186 1,498 344 3,028 Transfers out (70,537) (215,537) (212,806) (498,880) Decrease in due from component unit - - (435) - Net Cash Used by Noncapital Financing Activities (69,351) (214,039) (212,897) (495,852) Cash Flows from Capital and Related Financing Activities Acquisition of capital assets (25,519) (60,398) (80,392) (166,309) Principal paid on advance (53,600) (147,162) - (200,762) Interest paid on advance (263) (930) - (1,193) Principal paid on long-term debt - - (160,000) (160,000) Interest paid on long-term debt - - (29,000) (29,000) Net Cash Used by Capital and Related Financing Activities (79,382) (208,490) (269,392) (557,264) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Interest received on cash and investments 198 446 7,527 8,171 Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents 44,716 66,252 71,707 182,675 Cash and Cash Equivalents, January 1 363,982 754,568 819,776 1,938,326 Cash and Cash Equivalents, December 31 $ 408,698 $ 820,820 $ 891,483 $ 2,121,001 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Operating income $ 168,941 $ 374,025 $ 106,538 $ 649,504 Adjustments to reconcile operating income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 14,837 52,012 435,893 502,742 Other income related to operations 954 1,407 - 2,361 (Increase) decrease in assets Accounts receivable (9,286) (11,642) - (20,928) Due from other funds/departments (420) (2,389) - (2,809) Inventories (46,145) (25,098) - (71,243) (Increase) decrease in deferred outflows of resources Deferred pension resources 14,063 18,099 5,806 37,968 Deferred other postemployment benefit resources 799 (19) (182) 598 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Accounts and contracts payable 16,684 42,520 2,192 61,396 Due to other governments 1,651 459 - 2,110 Due to other funds/departments 23,188 25,007 - 48,195 Due to component unit - - 103 103 Accrued salaries payable 796 986 (3,246) (1,464) Compensated absences payable 4,597 4,390 1,679 10,666 Net pension liability 132,118 166,338 35,833 334,289 Other postemployment benefits liability (4,462) 770 595 (3,097) Increase (decrease) in deferred inflows of resources Deferred pension resources (124,890) (158,140) (38,451) (321,481) Deferred other postemployment benefit resources (174) (390) (291) (855) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities $ 193,251 $ 488,335 $ 546,469 $ 1,228,055 Noncash Investing, Capital and Financing Activities Amortization of bond (premium) discount $ - $ - $ (12,096)