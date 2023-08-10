On the Horizon for Public Health: Speed counts. Slow down.

ALEXANDRIA — The dry roads and warm summer months make it easier to want to drive faster in hopes of getting to your destination sooner, but it is a dangerous decision. Excessive speeds are deadly. While 2022 data is still being compiled for Minnesota, preliminary numbers show 444 traffic fatalities, 129 of which were speed-related.

A crash is considered speeding-related if the driver was charged with a speeding-related offense or if racing, driving too fast for conditions, or exceeding the posted speed limit was indicated as a contributing factor in the crash. In 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol issued 1,150 speeding tickets for speeds of 100 mph or more.

That is what the situation looks like in our state today, but even if you are not hitting 100 mph, it is important to know how deadly speed at any level can be.

Speed is generally thought of as "illegal" speed, or speed in excess of the speed limit. Speed means more than this. It is going too fast to be able to stop in the distance needed to prevent a crash. How fast is that? It varies. Certainly "over the limit" is unsafe, but other factors are involved. Consider this – it takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 miles per hour.

Maybe you are not a speeder, but you are encountering speeding and aggressive behavior. Here are some tips:



If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.

Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.

Call the police if you believe a driver is following or harassing you.

Beyond the risk of death or severe injury, speeding is a costly choice. It varies by county, but traveling 10 mph over the limit typically costs a driver more than $110 with court fees and double that for going over 20 mph. Those who are cited for going 100 mph or more can lose their license for six months.

Tips to avoid speeding from Minnesota NETS (Network of Employers for Traffic Safety):



Plan your route. Advance planning saves far more time than speeding, and you will be less likely to feel the need to speed.

Keep an eye on the speedometer. When you do the recommended mirror-sweep every 5-6 seconds, check your speedometer.

Be careful on cruise control. Set cruise control to a legal, safe speed, taking into account current driving conditions.

Lower fuel costs. Speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking can lower fuel economy by 15% to 30% in highway driving and 10% to 40% in urban driving.

Try to remember these facts the next time you are tempted to press a little hard on the accelerator. Speed counts. Slow down. To learn more visit drivesmartMN.org .

Crystal Hoepner is a health educator with Horizon Public Health, which serves five counties, including Douglas County.