Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

OSAKIS CITY COUNCIL

EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
City Of Osakis moves to sell property for housing
The property in question is located at 704 Oak Street W., which currently is used by the city as a snow lot.
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Osakis seeks funding for city hall basement damaged by flooding
The issue was discussed at the Osakis City Council's regular meeting on Monday, May 8.
May 11
EP Osakis School News.jpg
Osakis
Osakis seeks public feedback on parks, trails, bike paths
A hearing will take place on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the community center in Osakis.
Feb 15
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Osakis City Council holds truth in taxation hearing
According to a handout provided at the meeting, the preliminary tax levy for 2023 results in an estimated 3% increase of the tax collected for the city.
Dec 14, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Grant could help with traffic-related issues at Osakis school
Osakis mayor Dan Wessel briefly discussed the grant at the Osakis City Council's regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.
Nov 16, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
'Boo Fest' street blockage approved by Osakis City Council
Boo Fest will be put on by St. Agnes School and will take place from 3:30 to 5: 30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Oct 12, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Osakis portion of Highway 27 project is complete
Central Specialties is the contractor for the $19.5 million project.
Sep 19, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Speed sign, Osakis Bike Days discussed at city council meeting
The regular Osakis City Council meeting took place on Monday, Aug. 8.
Aug 10, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Minnesota Supreme Court backs City of Osakis in wastewater treatment dispute
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency isn't giving up yet, however.
Jul 21, 2022
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Osakis City Council approves Taste of Osakis event application
The action was taken at the council's regular meeting on Monday, July 11.
Jul 13, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson

ADVERTISEMENT

EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
No parking zone approved for Osakis school
The announcement was made by city council member Al Larson at the Osakis City Council's regular meeting on Monday, June 13.
Jun 15, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
MPCA appeals Osakis phosphorus case to Minnesota Supreme Court
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is pursuing an appeal to the Supreme Court after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the City of Osakis.
Jun 2, 2022
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Osakis City Government.jpg
Osakis
Osakis City Council discusses school-related traffic
Several parents had complained about traffic conditions and illegal parking during the time when parents are picking their kids up after school.
May 11, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT