DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jessica Thompson
Alexandria woman draws portraits for law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty
Jessica Thompson, 33, was inspired to draw portraits of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty by Phil Taylor, an artist who paints portraits of fallen American soldiers.
Photos from ride along with sheriff's deputy.
Local
Ride-along with Douglas County drug expert leads to cocaine arrest
The door opened and the handcuffed man was put into the seat behind me. I sat silent, heart racing, trying not to breathe too loud. I wasn’t sure if I should talk to him or just keep quiet. I chose the latter, but the silence was ominous.
March 05, 2022 07:46 AM

