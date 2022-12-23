Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ALEXANDRIA FIRE DEPARTMENT

News
Mock car crash teaches AAHS students the real consequences of distracted driving w/video
Car crashes are the second leading cause of deaths for Minnesota teens (ages 16 - 19), according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Local
Two injured in crash in south Alexandria Sunday
The injuries were described as non-life-threatening in the Alexandria Police Department's report.
Mar 20
News
2 taken to hospital after slippery Monday evening crash on I-94
Three vehicles were involved in the incident.
Feb 21
Local
Residents escape fire on Park Street in Alexandria w/video
Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said it appears at this time the fire started in a bedroom and was contained to that area of the house.
Jan 25

Latest Headlines
News
Update: House fire at Geneva Estates in Alexandria
Alexandria Fire Chief estimates the damage to be nearly $1 million.
Jan 20
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Local
Firefighters battle the elements and a garage fire in Alexandria Friday w/video
They were called to 309 7th Ave. East around 4 p.m. after a witness saw flames.
Dec 23, 2022
By  Al Edenloff

