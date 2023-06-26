Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
view at WB ramp.jpg
Local
Construction work makes progress in Alexandria
Council gets update on several projects that are under way.
Jul 11
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
$4.3 million warehouse project in Alexandria to get tax help
It will be leased to several companies, including Bimbo Bakeries and Nott Company.
Jul 10
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria takes first steps to regulate adult-use marijuana
It can't be used in public places. City also declares smoking pot a public nuisance.
Jul 10

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council, Douglas County Board
Jul 7
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Climate change impact on Alexandria's biggest watershed to be studied 
The city received a $65,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to upgrade computer modeling of the watershed.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
Ringdahl will provide architectural services for building a new restroom/concession/ticket booth facility and a new press box over the first base dugout.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
RCC Exterior Concept.jpg
Local
Architect hired for ice rink expansion project in Alexandria
The project has three phases: renovating the existing facility, expanding the lobby and main level and building a new arena and support space.
Jun 26
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP In The Know
Columns
In the Know column: Climate, hypnotized chickens and legislation
Whether or not climate change is a “thing” isn’t the point of this commentary. The point is the importance of keeping our eyes and minds wide open to potential solutions.
Jun 14

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
‘Stormceptor’ may boost water quality of Lake Winona in Alexandria
It's designed to collect runoff from the streets and neighborhoods to the east and southeast of Bethel Manor.
Jun 13
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Broadway Garden Estates.jpg
Local
Tax help revised for $25M housing project in Alexandria for those 55 and older
The two-phase project calls for a 130-unit, multi-family housing facility for those 55 and older at 3509 South Broadway.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Agenda - Monday, June 12, 2023
Local
A peek into the future of Alexandria's 22 parks
Master plan was shaped by feedback from the public and user groups, such as tennis players, baseball/softball, disc golf, walking and nature trails and others.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
