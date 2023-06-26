Master plan was shaped by feedback from the public and user groups, such as tennis players, baseball/softball, disc golf, walking and nature trails and others.

The two-phase project calls for a 130-unit, multi-family housing facility for those 55 and older at 3509 South Broadway.

It's designed to collect runoff from the streets and neighborhoods to the east and southeast of Bethel Manor.

Whether or not climate change is a “thing” isn’t the point of this commentary. The point is the importance of keeping our eyes and minds wide open to potential solutions.

The project has three phases: renovating the existing facility, expanding the lobby and main level and building a new arena and support space.

Ringdahl will provide architectural services for building a new restroom/concession/ticket booth facility and a new press box over the first base dugout.

The city received a $65,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to upgrade computer modeling of the watershed.

It can't be used in public places. City also declares smoking pot a public nuisance.

It will be leased to several companies, including Bimbo Bakeries and Nott Company.

Council gets update on several projects that are under way.

What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners

