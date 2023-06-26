Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Latest Headlines
Local
For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council, Douglas County Board
Jul 7
Local
Climate change impact on Alexandria's biggest watershed to be studied
The city received a $65,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to upgrade computer modeling of the watershed.
Jun 27
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
Ringdahl will provide architectural services for building a new restroom/concession/ticket booth facility and a new press box over the first base dugout.
Jun 27
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
Architect hired for ice rink expansion project in Alexandria
The project has three phases: renovating the existing facility, expanding the lobby and main level and building a new arena and support space.
Jun 26
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
For the record
What's coming up for the Alexandria City Council
Jun 23
Columns
In the Know column: Climate, hypnotized chickens and legislation
Whether or not climate change is a “thing” isn’t the point of this commentary. The point is the importance of keeping our eyes and minds wide open to potential solutions.
Jun 14
Local
‘Stormceptor’ may boost water quality of Lake Winona in Alexandria
It's designed to collect runoff from the streets and neighborhoods to the east and southeast of Bethel Manor.
Jun 13
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
Tax help revised for $25M housing project in Alexandria for those 55 and older
The two-phase project calls for a 130-unit, multi-family housing facility for those 55 and older at 3509 South Broadway.
Jun 12
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
A peek into the future of Alexandria's 22 parks
Master plan was shaped by feedback from the public and user groups, such as tennis players, baseball/softball, disc golf, walking and nature trails and others.
Jun 12
·
By
Al Edenloff
