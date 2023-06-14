Girls golf: Hannah Boraas paces Alexandria at state

COON RAPIDS - It's every high schooler's dream to end their high school careers playing at the state tournament, and Alexandria seniors Hannah Boraas and Aisling O'Connor had that opportunity this spring.

Alexandria's Aisling O'Connor putts the ball on the No. 5 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

To end the season and their high school career, Boraas and O'Connor played in the 2023 MSHSL Class AAA Girls State Tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with sophomore Rachel Bowen.

Boraas had the top finish amongst Alexandria golfers by finishing tied for 10th overall with a two-day total of 153 (76 77).

"They meant quite a bit to us," Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. "We had three seniors graduated in 2014, and so in our 2015 season, we added four new kids to the lineup; two of them were in seventh grade, and two of them were eighth grade, and that group of girls just brought the program to a whole different level."

Boraas had five birdies and 17 pars in this year's state tournament.

Along with all the Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA honors and awards, Boraas has had some success at the state tournament both as a part of the last two Alexandria state title-winning teams and as a individual. Boraas was a finalist for the 2023 Ms. Minnesota Golf award and also broke the program's lowest round record with a 67 on day one of the first day of the Section 8AAA meet on June 1, 2023. She's now earned three top-12 finishes at the state tournament and is headed to play college golf at Montana State in the fall.

Alexandria senior Hannah Boraas putts on the No. 4 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023, at the Class AAA State Meet. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"She's left quite the legacy," Zupfer said. "She's frustrated about the way she played in the finals round, mainly with her putting. She had three birdies on her card in the final round. She put herself in nice positions, but it was a rare deal where she followed a birdie with a bogey. She was just off the game a little bit with her putting, mainly with the speed. She was leaving some putts short. She had a good short game with her good chips and good bunker shots, but every time she needed that 5-to-8-foot par, it, unfortunately, seemed to mushroom on her. She's normally going to make at least half of those putts. She had a good ball-striking round. It was fun to watch her play with some really good player, and for much of both rounds, her tee shot was the farthest."

O'Connor finished with a two-day total of 169 (85 84) to finish tied for 46th. She had one birdie and 13 pars in the two days combined.

"Aisling shot a little bit better in round two," Zupfer said. "I was pleased with her play for the most part. Her ball striking was better than it was this week at the section tournament. She really hit the driver better. She really hit some far. I walked with her the first four holes, and she had some really nice iron shots into the greens as well. So that was exciting, and for her to go out with an improved round after day one, and on the final hole, she had an up-and-down tough bunker shot and got par out of it; that's a pretty cool finish for her."

Bowen finished with a two-day total of 179 (93 86) at the 2023 state tournament to finish tied for 67th. She recorded 11 pars in the tournament.

"She was frustrated with her play on day one," Zupfer said. "But in this round, she was much more upbeat. She has made a big improvement. I think she left here feeling a little bit more confident. She's made great strides; I thought, this year with her short game. Her ball-striking at times was a little bit more inconsistent to me. I think she will get up to speed in some time. She'll continue to spend more time with her swing coaches. With the younger girls, it really seems like their ball-striking starts to come through in their junior and senior years. I'm confident in that and expect that's what we're going to have out of Rachel over these next two years."

Alexandria sophomore Rachel Bowen hits a shot from the No. 5 West fairway at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Maple Grove won the team state title with a total of 625, while Wayzata earned second place with 635, and Minnetonka came in third at 648.

Reece McCauley of Simley won the individual title in with a total of 136 in a race that came down to the last hole.

This Alexandria senior class was a part of some very successful Alexandria teams.

This includes the 2021 and 2022 teams that won the Class AAA State title.

"Those two seniors and the two seniors from last year were part of the student-to-state championship teams, which was just an amazing run," Zupfer said. "Those two were great leaders this year, so they leave behind a pretty nice legacy."

Now Alexandria is trying to continue its legacy in the years to come.

"I think it's in good shape," Zupfer said. "Our younger kids have gotten a taste of and seen some of that success, and I think they're motivated. So we got more kids in the program. I think that's all related to the success that our program has had over the last few years."

The Cardinals have a lot to build on after this season.

They were conference champions, as well as finishing runner-up in Section 8AAA to Detroit Lakes.

CLASS AAA MEDALISTS (top-eight finishers) - 1. Reece McCauley, Simley (136); 2. Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine (138); T3. Amelia Morton, Maple Grove (145); T3. Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South (145); T5. Ava Hanneman, Orono (147); 6. Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata (148); 7. Emerson Garlie, Northfield (150); 8. Nicole Reineke, Chaska (151)

