THEATRE L'HOMME DIEU

TLHD_060917_5923.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Alexandria's Theatre L'Homme Dieu announces its summer season
This is the 63rd summer of programs for the theater.
Honk+&+Holler.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Honk & Holler' joins Theatre L'Homme Dieu summer lineup
The one-act play will be in Alexandria Thursday-Friday, June 22-23.
Jun 12
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Small donations to nonprofits make big impact
By the Echo Press Editorial Board
Dec 7, 2022
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Don't rush to tear down historic lodge at Theatre L'Homme Dieu
The following is a commentary for the Opinion page that was submitted to the newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.
Oct 31, 2022

Latest Headlines
TLHD House 6034.jpg
Local
Lodge at Alexandria's Theatre L'Homme Dieu faces uncertain future
The theatre's board closes building because of safety concerns; former board members call for more study.
Oct 31, 2022
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Business News
Business
Theatre L’Homme Dieu to host Wake Up Alexandria on June 17
Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone.
Jun 14, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report

