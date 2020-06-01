Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
OSAKIS FESTIVAL

OsFest 0083.jpg
Osakis Festival ends with a parade and water fight
Osakis ended its weekend-long festivities on Sunday, June 20 with a parade and water fight that ended with Carlos Fire Department taking the win against a local family and two-retired firemen.
Osakis festival.jpg
Community
COVID-19 halts 51-year tradition in Osakis
Smaller towns like Osakis rely heavily on community celebrations.
Jun 1, 2020
News
A fun start to summer
If you're looking for fun children's activities, games, food, crafts, friendly competition, music, dancing and a big parade, Osakis is the place to be this weekend.
Jun 21, 2019
4311865+1y2DJyOPRiIZUI8zcZuNnxh23EsJ41EoV.jpg
News
A half-century of fun
Good weather and historical tie-ins to the first Osakis Festival 50 years ago made for a memorable celebration in Osakis last weekend. Saturday events included a salad luncheon, children's activities and vendors in Park Osagi, a bean bag tourname...
Jun 27, 2018

Latest Headlines
The River City Rhythm snare drummers perform during the Minnesota Drum Corps Premiere on Saturday. (Judd Martinson | Echo Press)
News
A big, busy weekend
The less than desireable windy, cold weather this past weekend may have put a slight damper on events around the county, but the majority of activities went off without a hitch.
Jun 28, 2017
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
It's festival time in Osakis
Despite the current downtown reconstruction project, preparation for the Osakis Festival, June 23-26, is in full swing. Though the city had to relocate a few events to accommodate for the project, the event will proceed as planned with all festiv...
Jun 17, 2016
 · 
By  Roberta Olson
1830109+N_OsFest_062815_4141.jpg
News
Out and About: Osakis Festival (with video)
The 47th annual Osakis Festival provided fun for all ages over the weekend. Activities included a Senior Citizens Day, children's games in Park Osagi, food, music, dancing, a grand parade, water fights and more. The community showed strong suppor...
Jul 1, 2015
Community
Lots to do this weekend in the lakes area
There's plenty to do around the lakes area this weekend. Bring your family to a festival, gobble up some ribs, catch a motorcycle parade, soak in the sights and sounds of spectacular marching bands and check out a fantastic collection of vintage ...
Jun 26, 2015
Community
Osakis Festival offers fun for all ages
The Osakis Festival is almost here. This year's event promises fun for all ages, including music, dancing, friendly competitions, games for children, oodles of food, a "shocking" Taser demonstration and more. Here's a look at the schedule: Saturd...
Jun 20, 2014
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
News
Celebrate in Osakis this weekend
The 41st annual Osakis Festival begins this week, kicking off a summer of fun in the Lake Osakis area. With the theme - New Beginnings 2009: You Can Make a Difference - organizers planned this year's events to honor the many people of this commun...
Jun 26, 2009
 · 
By  EchoPress News

