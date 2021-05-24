A bright sunny day added to the fun of Ole Oppe Fest early Sunday afternoon. It was Kids/Famiy Day at the event, which is sponsored by the Alexandria Jaycees. Festivities took place Friday through Sunday along Second Avenue near the Central Lakes...
Alexandria's annual three-day Memorial Day weekend festival, Ole Oppe Fest, wrapped up its three-day run Sunday. The festival dodged some showers Sunday morning, but otherwise played host to unusually warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. In ...
Although the wind was whipping throughout much of the weekend, those attending this year's Ole Oppe Fest saw some sunshine as well. There were a few rain showers throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but community members and visitors alik...
There'll be a family reunion at Ole Oppe Fest in Alexandria this year. Sort of. Big Ole will meet his little brother, Little Ole. Didn't know about Little Ole? Big Ole didn't either. Little Ole is what you might call a "surprise." He's very young...
Contributed Kevin and Connie Lee Cunningham hold up their wing sauce contest plaque as they pose with Alexandria Jaycees president Karee Kopet (right). The Cunninghams, who own the Tennessee Roadhouse in Alexandria, took home the top prize in the...
The Alexandria Jaycees will present the annual Ole Oppe Fest on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30. Along with the regular scheduled events, there will be a sidewalk sale at downtown businesses Thursday through Sunday, a ...
Ole Oppe Fest, held Memorial Day weekend, gave way to two competitions, the best wing sauce and the vintage car show. Competition was fierce, but in the end, one winner in each contest was crowned. David Murray, a chef at The Corral in Nelson, ba...
Elden's Fresh Foods, Bremer Bank and Alexandria Jaycees invite the public to attend Ole Oppe Fest in Alexandria on Memorial Day weekend. Along with the beer garden, free concerts and wing ding event of Ole Oppe Fest, Alexandria will also be bustl...