OLE OPPE FEST

Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Thank goodness – events are coming back
By the Echo Press Editorial Board
Arts and Entertainment
Live music in Alexandria to kick off summer season
Jaycees plan simpler events Memorial Day weekend, no Ole Oppe fest
May 24, 2021
News
Deer hunt in Alexandria city limits is on target
City staff will work with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to organize the archery hunt and set timelines.
May 10, 2021
News
Pickleball courts bounce ahead in Alexandria
The process of building new pickleball courts in Alexandria City Park bounced ahead Monday night.
Apr 13, 2020

Latest Headlines
News
High-flying fun at Ole Oppe Fest
A bright sunny day added to the fun of Ole Oppe Fest early Sunday afternoon. It was Kids/Famiy Day at the event, which is sponsored by the Alexandria Jaycees. Festivities took place Friday through Sunday along Second Avenue near the Central Lakes...
May 26, 2019
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
News
Council denies request from Lake Andrew developer
The Alexandria City Council denied a request from Zavadil Development for the city to finance up to $500,000 to build a new public street for its proposed development along Lake Andrew.
Mar 11, 2019
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Community
Oppe Fest wraps up weekend run
Alexandria's annual three-day Memorial Day weekend festival, Ole Oppe Fest, wrapped up its three-day run Sunday. The festival dodged some showers Sunday morning, but otherwise played host to unusually warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. In ...
May 27, 2018
 · 
By  Ross Evavold
News
Out at Ole Oppe Fest (w/video)
Although the wind was whipping throughout much of the weekend, those attending this year's Ole Oppe Fest saw some sunshine as well. There were a few rain showers throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but community members and visitors alik...
May 30, 2017
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
At Ole Oppe Fest, Big Ole will meet new family member
There'll be a family reunion at Ole Oppe Fest in Alexandria this year. Sort of. Big Ole will meet his little brother, Little Ole. Didn't know about Little Ole? Big Ole didn't either. Little Ole is what you might call a "surprise." He's very young...
May 25, 2017
Kevin and Connie Lee Cunningham hold up their wing sauce contest plaque as they pose with Alexandria Jaycees president Karee Kopet (right). The Cunninghams, who own the Tennessee Roadhouse in Alexandria, took home the top prize in the Ole Oppe Fest Wing Sauce Contest with their mustard sauce during the event Memorial Day weekend. Ten sauces were entered in the competition this year.
Community
Cunninghams win wing sauce contest
Contributed Kevin and Connie Lee Cunningham hold up their wing sauce contest plaque as they pose with Alexandria Jaycees president Karee Kopet (right). The Cunninghams, who own the Tennessee Roadhouse in Alexandria, took home the top prize in the...
Aug 24, 2016

Ole Oppe Fest is coming this Memorial Day Weekend
The Alexandria Jaycees will present the annual Ole Oppe Fest on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30. Along with the regular scheduled events, there will be a sidewalk sale at downtown businesses Thursday through Sunday, a ...
May 20, 2016
Winners named in Ole Oppe Fest contests
Ole Oppe Fest, held Memorial Day weekend, gave way to two competitions, the best wing sauce and the vintage car show. Competition was fierce, but in the end, one winner in each contest was crowned. David Murray, a chef at The Corral in Nelson, ba...
Jun 26, 2015
News
Ole Oppe Fest, mix of events are on Memorial Day weekend
Elden's Fresh Foods, Bremer Bank and Alexandria Jaycees invite the public to attend Ole Oppe Fest in Alexandria on Memorial Day weekend. Along with the beer garden, free concerts and wing ding event of Ole Oppe Fest, Alexandria will also be bustl...
May 20, 2015
