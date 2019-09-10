It's time to dress like a flapper or don a zoot suit -- all to help Panther Distillery and the Osakis community. The fifth annual Moonshine Madness Day is this Saturday, Sept. 8. "There will be something for everyone -- lots of hands-on crafts, m...
The fifth annual Moonshine Madness festival came to life on Saturday in downtown Osakis. The event featured chainsaw carvings, inflatables, live music and more. Hundreds came out to take in the celebration.
A group of chainsaw carvers will add rip-roaring fun to this year's Moonshine Madness Day in Osakis. They'll be doing "quick carve" demonstrations downtown on Saturday, Sept. 8, finishing a project in one hour starting at 10 a.m. and then repeati...
The was sun was shining for Moonshine Madness. People attending the third annual event in Osakis enjoyed beautiful weather to walk around and check out the trucks on display downtown, the quilts along the bike trail and the band playing in the st...
The sun was shining for Moonshine Madness. People attending the third annual event in Osakis enjoyed beautiful weather to walk around and check out the trucks on display downtown, the quilts along the bike trail and the band playing in the street...
The public will have the opportunity to experience Lakes Area Radio Theatre twice this week. First, it will go back to the 1950s as it presents two shows at the theater on Lake Geneva on Friday, Sept 9, at 7 p.m. The actors include Kristin Woizes...
Get ready for a gangster good time in Osakis.This Saturday, Sept. 10 is the third annual Moonshine Madness.Residents and visitors are invited to step back in time to the Prohibition era by donning their zoot suits and flapper dresses. Or they can...
Osakis was humming with activity Saturday. Two big events drew big crowds into town - the second annual Moonshine Madness Day and the 12th annual Quilts Along the Trail. Moonshine Madness provided a chance to step back in time to the prohibition era.
Get your flappers and zoot suits on. It's time for Moonshine Madness Day in Osakis. The second annual event will take place this Saturday, September 12 in downtown Osakis. Look for the antique cars, characters dressed like Al Capone and Bonnie an...