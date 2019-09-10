Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

MOONSHINE MADNESS

Osakis festival.jpg
Community
COVID-19 halts 51-year tradition in Osakis
Smaller towns like Osakis rely heavily on community celebrations.
Community
Not much sunshine for Moonshine: But all events went on as planned
The weather didn’t stop those attending the annual Moonshine Madness event in Osakis this past weekend.
Sep 10, 2019
Community
New fun added to Moonshine Madness
“Every year it gets better and better,” said Laura Backes, a member of the planning committee.
Sep 4, 2019
Community
A gangster good time: Get ready for Moonshine Madness in Osakis
It's time to dress like a flapper or don a zoot suit -- all to help Panther Distillery and the Osakis community. The fifth annual Moonshine Madness Day is this Saturday, Sept. 8. "There will be something for everyone -- lots of hands-on crafts, m...
Sep 14, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
DSC_5900.JPG
News
Moonshine Madness takes over downtown Osakis
The fifth annual Moonshine Madness festival came to life on Saturday in downtown Osakis. The event featured chainsaw carvings, inflatables, live music and more. Hundreds came out to take in the celebration.
Sep 8, 2018
 · 
By  Micah Friez
1AIWh7FSD_FWkTFtKyFmVMbVlt0Br7VeR.jpg
Community
Chainsaw madness: Carvers to showcase their skills Saturday in Osakis
A group of chainsaw carvers will add rip-roaring fun to this year's Moonshine Madness Day in Osakis. They'll be doing "quick carve" demonstrations downtown on Saturday, Sept. 8, finishing a project in one hour starting at 10 a.m. and then repeati...
Sep 6, 2018
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
3652554+IMG_7948.jpg
News
Moonshine Madness adds some color
Moonshine Madness kicked off Saturday morning with a color run as semi-trucks began to arrive, and food and business booths set up for the day of festivities.
Sep 9, 2017
 · 
By  Judd Martinson
Trevor Fagen gets ready to ride a bull during Saturday's Moonshine Madness festivities in Osakis.
News
Out and About Around the County: Beautiful day for Madness
The was sun was shining for Moonshine Madness. People attending the third annual event in Osakis enjoyed beautiful weather to walk around and check out the trucks on display downtown, the quilts along the bike trail and the band playing in the st...
Sep 14, 2016
Mike Johnson hands out a sample of Panther Distillery liquor to a customer a Saturday's Moonshine Madness. (Jeff Beach / Osakis Review)
News
Beautiful day for Madness
The sun was shining for Moonshine Madness. People attending the third annual event in Osakis enjoyed beautiful weather to walk around and check out the trucks on display downtown, the quilts along the bike trail and the band playing in the street...
Sep 11, 2016
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Radio Theatre takes its show on the road
The public will have the opportunity to experience Lakes Area Radio Theatre twice this week. First, it will go back to the 1950s as it presents two shows at the theater on Lake Geneva on Friday, Sept 9, at 7 p.m. The actors include Kristin Woizes...
Sep 9, 2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Moonshine Madness
Get ready for Moonshine Madness
Get ready for a gangster good time in Osakis.This Saturday, Sept. 10 is the third annual Moonshine Madness.Residents and visitors are invited to step back in time to the Prohibition era by donning their zoot suits and flapper dresses. Or they can...
Sep 9, 2016
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
2012236+N_Moonshine_091215_7418.jpg
News
Moonshine and quilts keep Osakis hopping
Osakis was humming with activity Saturday. Two big events drew big crowds into town - the second annual Moonshine Madness Day and the 12th annual Quilts Along the Trail. Moonshine Madness provided a chance to step back in time to the prohibition era.
Sep 16, 2015
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Community
Moonshine Madness to take over Osakis this Saturday
Get your flappers and zoot suits on. It's time for Moonshine Madness Day in Osakis. The second annual event will take place this Saturday, September 12 in downtown Osakis. Look for the antique cars, characters dressed like Al Capone and Bonnie an...
Sep 11, 2015
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT