Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

LEGACY OF THE LAKES MUSEUM AND GARDENS

Boat show 708.jpg
Community
Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria
The 35th annual event took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling.
EP News
News
The Legacy of the Lakes Museum springs forward
The museum has undertaken several capital improvement projects.
Jun 2
Legacy of the Lakes Museum
Business
Legacy of the Lakes Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Inclusion Network.
May 24
Park 1076.jpg
News
Alexandria museums collaborate to teach the history of local winter sports through two-part series
The classes are held via Zoom. The first class, hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum, explores the origins of ice sports from curling to skating. The second class focuses on snow sports.
Jan 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
XmasDecor 3538.jpg
Local
Stage is set to kick off the holiday season in Alexandria
Light Up Broadway, Christmas in the Fort and Parade of Trees are highlights.
Nov 21, 2022
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
News
Legacy of the Lakes Museum receives 2 grants
The grants come from the Tahoe Maritime Foundation and the Minnesota Historical Society.
Aug 10, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Museum1.jpg
News
3 new exhibits on display at Legacy of the Lakes in Alexandria through Oct. 31
The exhibits are "Shipwrecked: Lake Superior," "The Power of Fun: Personal Watercraft" and "Legacy Launches."
Aug 3, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
BoatShow 7133.jpg
Local
Monticello man showcases police tribute boat at Alexandria's Classic Boat Show (w/video)
The boat was covered in hand-tooled leather.
Jul 11, 2022
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
The Minnesota Lakes Maritime Museum in Alexandria recently went through significant changes, including a new look and a new name. It is now known as Legacy of the Lakes Museum.
News
We Are Water MN opens June 23 at Legacy of the Lakes Museum
The exhibit reflects on Minnesota’s water story and encourages people to think about their relationships with and responsibilities to water.
Jun 20, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
LeadershipAlex ServiceProject.jpg
Local
Leadership Alexandria class preps Legacy Gardens for planting
Throughout the year the class is given the opportunity to choose one community service project that they will complete after graduation.
May 21, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report

ADVERTISEMENT

News
Alexandria museums collaborating on series of online classes
The Douglas County Historical Society, the Runestone Museum and the Legacy of the Lakes Museum are working with Community Education to present History at Home, which will run through the end of March.
Jan 10, 2022
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Community
Christmas in the Fort, the full version, returns to Alexandria
After scaling things back last year because of the pandemic, the beloved annual Christmas celebration is scheduled for Nov. 26.
Nov 19, 2021
Rain 6585.jpg
News
Droughts, though brutal, are becoming fewer in Minnesota, climatologist tells Alexandria audience
Roots of Minnesota's 2021 drought go back to February 2020, climatologist tells gathering at Legacy of the Lakes Museum on Sept. 13.
Sep 16, 2021
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT