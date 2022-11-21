Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, July 24
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LEGACY OF THE LAKES MUSEUM AND GARDENS
Community
Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria
The 35th annual event took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling.
News
The Legacy of the Lakes Museum springs forward
The museum has undertaken several capital improvement projects.
Jun 2
Business
Legacy of the Lakes Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Inclusion Network.
May 24
News
Alexandria museums collaborate to teach the history of local winter sports through two-part series
The classes are held via Zoom. The first class, hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum, explores the origins of ice sports from curling to skating. The second class focuses on snow sports.
Jan 10
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Local
Stage is set to kick off the holiday season in Alexandria
Light Up Broadway, Christmas in the Fort and Parade of Trees are highlights.
Nov 21, 2022
·
By
Al Edenloff
News
Legacy of the Lakes Museum receives 2 grants
The grants come from the Tahoe Maritime Foundation and the Minnesota Historical Society.
Aug 10, 2022
·
By
Echo Press staff report
News
3 new exhibits on display at Legacy of the Lakes in Alexandria through Oct. 31
The exhibits are "Shipwrecked: Lake Superior," "The Power of Fun: Personal Watercraft" and "Legacy Launches."
Aug 3, 2022
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Local
Monticello man showcases police tribute boat at Alexandria's Classic Boat Show (w/video)
The boat was covered in hand-tooled leather.
Jul 11, 2022
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
News
We Are Water MN opens June 23 at Legacy of the Lakes Museum
The exhibit reflects on Minnesota’s water story and encourages people to think about their relationships with and responsibilities to water.
Jun 20, 2022
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Local
Leadership Alexandria class preps Legacy Gardens for planting
Throughout the year the class is given the opportunity to choose one community service project that they will complete after graduation.
May 21, 2022
·
By
Echo Press staff report
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Alexandria museums collaborating on series of online classes
The Douglas County Historical Society, the Runestone Museum and the Legacy of the Lakes Museum are working with Community Education to present History at Home, which will run through the end of March.
Jan 10, 2022
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Community
Christmas in the Fort, the full version, returns to Alexandria
After scaling things back last year because of the pandemic, the beloved annual Christmas celebration is scheduled for Nov. 26.
Nov 19, 2021
News
Droughts, though brutal, are becoming fewer in Minnesota, climatologist tells Alexandria audience
Roots of Minnesota's 2021 drought go back to February 2020, climatologist tells gathering at Legacy of the Lakes Museum on Sept. 13.
Sep 16, 2021
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.