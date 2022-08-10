Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GARFIELD DAYS

Garfield FireShow2.jpg
Lifestyle
Fired up in Garfield; big crowds turn out for town festival W/VIDEOS
The two-day celebration included fiery acrobatics, plenty of food, street dances, games for kids and more.
Garfield Days.JPG
Lifestyle
Garfield Days set for Aug. 12-13
Organizer: "Mainly we do it to bring the community together and help support the local organizations, the churches and the fire department and the businesses here in town."
Aug 10, 2022
Garfield Days.JPG
Community
Garfield Days to be held this weekend
The annual Garfield Days is being held Aug. 13-14, with a variety of events including a parade, kids activities and a street dance.
Aug 13, 2021
Garfield Days.JPG
Community
A doggone good time in Garfield
Even dogs seemed to be having a good time in Garfield Saturday as the town celebrated Garfield Days.
Aug 10, 2019

Garfield_081118_1100.jpg
Community
Summer fun in Garfield
Garfield days provided plenty of activities for a hot, summer day Saturday afternoon. Some of Saturday's activities included a parade, a pork chop feed, a kiddie carnival, bingo, a kid's tractor pull, kid's water ball wars, bean bag tournaments a...
Aug 14, 2018
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Community
Expect tricks, comedy at Garfield Days
Local festivals continue this weekend with Garfield Days, set for Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Garfield's event will feature two Saturday performances by Fargo-based magician Jeffrey Salveson.
Aug 9, 2018
Families turned out to enjoy the day during last year's Garfield Days.(Echo Press file photo)
Garfield Days features dances, bingo, parade
This town of 354 northwest of Alexandria will come alive this weekend with street dances, kids activities and a beer garden for the annual Garfield Days festival.
Aug 10, 2017
Get festive in Douglas County
As the summer reaches a climax, Douglas County communities are offering a plethora of events and activities. Brandon, Forada and Garfield are the next on the docket with their multiple-day festivals. Take a look at the schedule of events: Brandon...
Aug 5, 2016
Tractor
News
Soggy fun in Garfield
A celebration in Garfield last Saturday offered plenty of fun despite rain showers. Morning showers halted just long enough to get the parade in. Forty units took part, including (above) a Garfield Lions wagon pulled by Norm Salto on one of his r...
Aug 19, 2009
 · 
By  EchoPress News
News
Celebrate in Garfield Saturday, August 15
It's the season for summer celebrations and on Saturday, August 15, Garfield is the place to be. The one-day event will feature citywide garage sales, the Common Threads Quilt Shop - Shop Hop, activities in the park and much more. Here is a look ...
Aug 14, 2009
 · 
By  EchoPress News

