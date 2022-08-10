Garfield days provided plenty of activities for a hot, summer day Saturday afternoon. Some of Saturday's activities included a parade, a pork chop feed, a kiddie carnival, bingo, a kid's tractor pull, kid's water ball wars, bean bag tournaments a...
Local festivals continue this weekend with Garfield Days, set for Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Garfield's event will feature two Saturday performances by Fargo-based magician Jeffrey Salveson.
As the summer reaches a climax, Douglas County communities are offering a plethora of events and activities. Brandon, Forada and Garfield are the next on the docket with their multiple-day festivals. Take a look at the schedule of events: Brandon...
A celebration in Garfield last Saturday offered plenty of fun despite rain showers. Morning showers halted just long enough to get the parade in. Forty units took part, including (above) a Garfield Lions wagon pulled by Norm Salto on one of his r...
It's the season for summer celebrations and on Saturday, August 15, Garfield is the place to be. The one-day event will feature citywide garage sales, the Common Threads Quilt Shop - Shop Hop, activities in the park and much more. Here is a look ...