ANDRIA THEATRE

Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season
There are shows for everyone.
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'
The show opens on Wednesday, June 21.
Jun 20
Community
Robot server at local restaurant, 125 years after Runestone and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 27
Community
Deputy Owen's funeral, Minnesota the "new Kansas?" and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 25

Community
Cyrus shooter identified, D. Michael B's is closing and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 20
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Pope County Deputy dies after shooting, Freeway Exit Roundabouts and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 18
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Community
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens April 20 at Andria Theatre
The play follows a group of amateur actors who are trying to perform a murder mystery thriller.
Apr 16
By  Celeste Edenloff
Community
Hemp Farmers, No Mow May and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 13
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Bunny stories, Pothole season and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 11
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Community
Food support, Dracula meets Monty Python and More
A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.
Apr 6
By  Thalen Zimmerman

Arts and Entertainment
Podcast: Andria Theatre's Artistic Director, David Christman
For this episode, Andria Theatre's Artistic Director, David Christman, sat down with the Echo Press to talk about an upcoming show -- The Play That Goes Wrong.
Apr 1
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Community
'Matilda the Musical' opens at the Andria Theatre March 9
The show stars 10-year-old Lillian Graf as Matilda.
Mar 5
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Business News
Local
Andria Theatre to host Wake Up Alexandria March 3
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Lakes Chamber Music Society.
Feb 23
By  Echo Press staff report
