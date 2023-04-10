Contact Us

To request content removed from the website, please read our guidelines and policy prior to submitting a form .

For this episode, Advertising Director, Amy Skarka tells how she got involved with the Echo Press, what she does and why she does it.

If you need to advertise, stop by the Echo and talk with Kate.

Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.

In this episode, Echo Press Reporter Karen Tolkkinen talks about her love of writing and the curiosity that brought her around the country.

Sam Stuve is the Sports Lead for the Echo Press. He covers a variety of sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area, including in Osakis, Parker Prairie, Brandon-Evansville and more.

Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.

For this episode, Celeste Edenloff tells how she got introduced to journalism, why she loves it and some of her most memorable stories.

For this first episode, Editor Al Edenloff tells how he got into journalism and why he continues to do it.

Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Alexandria Echo Press since 1998

Hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.