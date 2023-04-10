Contact Us

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Echo Press
1920 Turning Leaf Lane SW, Suite 12
P.O. Box 549
Alexandria, MN 56308

Phone: (320) 763-3133
Fax: (320) 763-3258
Email: echo@echopress.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon

Echo Press is a division of Forum Communications Company

Individual Contacts

Administration
Steve Ammermann, Publisher | sammermann@echopress.com | 320-214-4307

Circulation and Customer Service
Lynn Mounsdon, Circulation Manager | (320) 763-1218 | lmounsdon@echopress.com

Newsroom
Lowell Anderson, Photographer | (320) 763-1237 | landerson@echopress.com

Al Edenloff, Editor | (320) 763-1236 | aedenloff@echopress.com

Celeste Edenloff, Special Projects Editor and Reporter | (320) 763-1242 | cedenloff@echopress.com

Travis Gulbrandson, Reporter | (320) 763-1227 | tgulbrandson@echopress.com

Sam Stuve, Sports Lead | (320) 763-1230 | sstuve@echopress.com

Karen Tolkkinen, Reporter | (320) 763-1232 | ktolkkinen@echopress.com

Thalen Zimmerman, Reporter | (320) 763-1233 | tzimmerman@echopress.com

Advertising
Steve Ammermann, Publisher | sammermann@wctrib.com | 320-214-4307
Kate Henderson - Advertising Assistant | (320) 763-1203 | khenderson@echopress.com

Amy Skarka - Advertising Director | (320) 763-1212 | askarka@echopress.com

Legal Ads | (320) 763-3133 | legals@echopress.com
General Classified Ads | (320) 763-3133 | echo@echopress.com
Business Announcements, Anniversaries, Celebrations | (320) 763-3133 | echo@echopress.com
Employment Ads | (888) 514-4473 | jobs@jobshq.com
Obituaries | (866) 910-9009 | info@modulist.news
General Advertising | (320) 763-3133 | askarka@echopress.com

