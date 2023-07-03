Workshop for families of loved ones struggling with substance abuse slated for July 12

ALEXANDRIA — Family members who have loved ones struggling with substance abuse are invited to a workshop Wednesday, July 12, at the Douglas County Library.

The workshop, aimed at family members to help them understand the disease of addiction, is presented by Laurie Healy, a strong ally and advocate for the recovery community and Pam Lanhart, executive director of Thrive! Family Recovery Resources.

Pam Lanhart

Healy, who has family in the lakes area and spends much of her summer in Alexandria, is a family recovery coach for Thrive! She provided more information about the workshop and also some resources for family members.

“We want to help family members understand the disease and then get some tools, support and resources to help them navigate through it, in a loving and compassionate way,” said Healy. “There’s so much families can do and sometimes they don’t know what to do or where to start.”

One of the main reasons for the workshop, she added, is that even though substance abuse is a treatable chronic disease, so many people still see it as a moral failure and that the narrative around that stigma needs to change. Healy wants families to view addiction as the disease that it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have heard so many times that there is nothing that can be done or that people just have to wait for loved ones to hit rock bottom and we know that rock bottom for a lot of people is death,” said Healy. “So we want to avoid that at all costs. We want family members to understand that there really is a lot they can do.”

Healy is doing this workshop, she said, in conjunction with Thrive! Family Recovery Resources. Thrive! is a nonprofit organization based out of Burnsville that is committed to educating families. She said the Alexandria lakes area was chosen for the workshop because one, she has a personal connection here with family who lives here and two, because Thrive! wants to reach rural areas outside of the metro.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity to go to communities like Alexandria,” she said. “This is just the first of many workshops we’re going to be doing in Greater Minnesota to help families.”

Healy shared some statistics from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that was published in October 2021. She said the survey found that 40.3 million Americans aged 12 and older have battled a substance abuse disorder and that 17 million Americans battled both a mental health disorder and a substance use disorder at the same time.

“Those are pretty substantial numbers,” Healy said.

The survey, she said, also indicated that less than 5% of those who needed specialty substance abuse treatment received it.

“Another way to look at it, is that usually one in every 10 people seek treatment. So, if we think about those numbers, if we have 40 million people and only one in 10 are seeking treatment, that’s a lot of people who need support,” she said. “And this is where family comes in. This is where family members can be really impactful and really supportive.”

And that is what the workshop is really about, she said, to educate families on what can be done and to give them the resources they need. She also said that Alexandria has great recovery organizations and that those organizations exist to help people who are struggling with addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to get our loved ones to seek recovery and find treatment, but families deserve to recover together,” said Healy.

Workshop details

The workshop, which is sponsored by Adult and Teen Challenge of Minnesota, will take place Wednesday, July 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Douglas County Library, 720 Fillmore Street. The cost is $10 and includes a light dinner. To register, visit bit.ly/3NCqAhy.

Resources

The following is a list of resources for families to find further support. It is a combination of local support and virtual resources.

