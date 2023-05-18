99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Woman charged with murder sentenced in drug case and More

A new episode is released every Tuesday and Thursday, giving readers a brief look at the stories found in Wednesday's and Friday's papers.

Alexandria-Echo-Press-Minute-1400x1400.jpg
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Today at 7:49 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Echo Press Minute is a podcast that provides listeners with a brief look at stories to look out for in our upcoming print edition.

New episodes of the show are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

All episodes of the Echo Press Minute and our mini-series, Talk of the Town, are available on our website under the podcasts section and on Spotify , Apple Music , Google Podcasts , and Audible .

More Echo Press podcasts

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
What To Read Next
Beautiful,Woman,Hand,Crafting,Book,At,The,Tabletop,With,Stationery.
Community
Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee
May 18, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
SpecialProm 206.jpg
Community
It was smiles all around at the Royal Celebration prom (with photo slideshow)
May 15, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Sanford Center.jpg
Community
Northern Minnesota’s Largest Women’s Expo returns to the Sanford Center
May 09, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff