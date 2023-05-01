99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Volunteers needed for 'Royal Celebration' special needs prom

The event takes place Friday, May 12, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

A guest receives a corsage when entering the Night to Shine event. (Jeff Beach | Echo Press)
A guest received a corsage during the special needs prom event a few years ago.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
May 01, 2023 at 2:52 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Royal Celebration Prom for special needs guests is looking for volunteers.

The prom, for those ages 14 and older, will take place Friday, May 12, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at New Life Christian Church.

Currently, there are nearly 200 guests who have registered for this event. This is where volunteers come in. Organizers are looking for adult volunteers to be "buddies" for the guests. You would get to enjoy a fast-paced evening, being a friend to one of the guests, dancing to the music, enjoying some delicious food and watching them get their pictures taken.

If you are interested in volunteering, call New Life Christian Church at 320-763-7051 or go online to www.your-newlife.com/royalcelebration2023 for additional information. Interested parties can also stop by the church, 1920 County Road 82 SE, to pick up information and sign up forms. There will be a training meeting prior to the event.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
