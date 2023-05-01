Volunteers needed for 'Royal Celebration' special needs prom

ALEXANDRIA — The Royal Celebration Prom for special needs guests is looking for volunteers.

The prom, for those ages 14 and older, will take place Friday, May 12, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at New Life Christian Church.

Currently, there are nearly 200 guests who have registered for this event. This is where volunteers come in. Organizers are looking for adult volunteers to be "buddies" for the guests. You would get to enjoy a fast-paced evening, being a friend to one of the guests, dancing to the music, enjoying some delicious food and watching them get their pictures taken.

If you are interested in volunteering, call New Life Christian Church at 320-763-7051 or go online to www.your-newlife.com/royalcelebration2023 for additional information. Interested parties can also stop by the church, 1920 County Road 82 SE, to pick up information and sign up forms. There will be a training meeting prior to the event.