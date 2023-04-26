United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties looking for those in need of outdoor projects

DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Wednesday, May 17, hundreds of students will be out and about in the community working on volunteer outdoor projects for those in need for United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties Day of Caring.

According to the United Way's website, "The Day of Caring is a student day of service where Discovery Middle School students join with United Way and go out into the community to take on outdoor volunteer projects."

A news release from United Way says the students put in over 750 hours of volunteer work in Douglas County.

United Way is currently looking for Douglas County residents and non-profits who need help with completing outdoor projects. They ask that the projects be a minimum of two hours of work for 10 people.

Those in need of projects are asked to fill out the online project request form by Thursday, April 27.

Those with questions are asked to contact Leah Wolkow at lwolkow@uwdp.org.