Community

United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties looking for those in need of outdoor projects

Students from Discovery Middle School and the local United Way will team up on Wednesday, May 17, to work on outdoor projects in the community.

Caring_051718_7537 (1).jpg
Discovery Middle School eighth graders Lilly Thul and Peter Sansted pull weeds in a flower bed at the Runestone Museum for Day of Caring in 2018.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo.
Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
April 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Wednesday, May 17, hundreds of students will be out and about in the community working on volunteer outdoor projects for those in need for United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties Day of Caring.

According to the United Way's website, "The Day of Caring is a student day of service where Discovery Middle School students join with United Way and go out into the community to take on outdoor volunteer projects."

A news release from United Way says the students put in over 750 hours of volunteer work in Douglas County.

United Way is currently looking for Douglas County residents and non-profits who need help with completing outdoor projects. They ask that the projects be a minimum of two hours of work for 10 people.

Those in need of projects are asked to fill out the online project request form by Thursday, April 27.

Those with questions are asked to contact Leah Wolkow at lwolkow@uwdp.org.

Thalen Zimmerman
By Thalen Zimmerman
Thalen Zimmerman of Alexandria joined the Echo Press team as a full-time reporter in Aug. 2021, after graduating from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in mass communication in May of 2021.
