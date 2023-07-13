Town 'painted' purple for Relay for Life of Douglas County event
Annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will take place Friday, July 14, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
ALEXANDRIA — To gear up for the annual Relay for Life of Douglas County event, volunteers, committee members and honorary survivors "painted" the town purple Monday, July 10.
Purple ribbons, along with the purple and white Relay for Life flags, were put along 3rd Avenue and along Broadway Street in anticipation of this Friday's event. Relay for Life of Douglas County will take place Friday, July 14, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Opening ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. with the event running until midnight.
Relay for Life raises money for cancer research and provides support for those who have cancer and to families who have lost a love one to the disease. This year's honorary survivors are Bruce Hansted, Halie Lindsay and Brittany Rooney.
This is a community and family event and all are welcome. There will be upbeat fun, music, themed laps, kids’ activities, fundraising opportunities and more.
For more information, visit the Douglas County Relay for Life Facebook page at facebook.com/DouglasCountyRFL , or visit the Relay for Life website at relayforlife.org.
