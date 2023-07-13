Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Town 'painted' purple for Relay for Life of Douglas County event

Annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will take place Friday, July 14, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

RelayFlags2.jpg
Deb Frie, a cancer survivor and Relay for Life of Douglas County committee member, ties a purple ribbon during the "Paint the Town Purple" event Monday, July 10, 2023.
Contributed photo / Jeanette Weber
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 7:25 AM

ALEXANDRIA — To gear up for the annual Relay for Life of Douglas County event, volunteers, committee members and honorary survivors "painted" the town purple Monday, July 10.

RelayFlags1.jpg
Halie Lindsay, one of the 2023 Relay for Life of Douglas County honorary survivors, along with her husband, help put the Relay for Life flags along Broadway in Alexandria. This was part of the "Paint the Town Purple" event on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Contributed photo / Jeanette Weber

Purple ribbons, along with the purple and white Relay for Life flags, were put along 3rd Avenue and along Broadway Street in anticipation of this Friday's event. Relay for Life of Douglas County will take place Friday, July 14, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. with the event running until midnight.

quilt.jpeg
Community
Relay for Life of Douglas County set for July 14
This year's honorary survivors are Bruce Hansted, Halie Lindsay and Brittany Rooney.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff

Relay for Life raises money for cancer research and provides support for those who have cancer and to families who have lost a love one to the disease. This year's honorary survivors are Bruce Hansted, Halie Lindsay and Brittany Rooney.

This is a community and family event and all are welcome. There will be upbeat fun, music, themed laps, kids’ activities, fundraising opportunities and more.

For more information, visit the Douglas County Relay for Life Facebook page at facebook.com/DouglasCountyRFL , or visit the Relay for Life website at relayforlife.org.

RelayFlags3.jpg
Bruce Hansted, one of the 2023 Relay for Life of Douglas County honorary survivors and Amanda Daker, volunteer, gear up to put the Relay for Life flags along Broadway during the "Paint the Town Purple" event Monday evening, July 10, 2023.
Contributed photo / Jeanette Weber

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
