‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens April 20 at Andria Theatre

ALEXANDRIA – If there is something that can go wrong, it definitely will in the Andria Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Director Jake Stone said this show is the epitome of “the show must go on.” He said the play, which opens Thursday, April 20, follows a group of amateur actors who are trying to perform a murder mystery thriller.

But everything goes wrong, he said. One person is knocked unconscious. One person keeps forgetting their lines. Props are broken. And so much more.

This family-friendly comedy, said Stone, originated in London. He called it a hilarious show that has some improv elements to it.

Jake Stone is the director for the Andria Theatre's upcoming production of "The Play That Goes Wrong." Contributed photo

“Audience members' sides will hurt from laughing,” said Stone. “There are zero dull moments. People really have to pay attention as there is so much chaos.”

When casting for the show, Stone said he never likes to pre-cast or choose people ahead of time who he thinks will fit certain parts. He said there were 11 people who tried out for the show and there were 11 parts so it worked out great. And, he said, each person plays their parts perfectly.

He shared insights about some of the characters, like the one who has to have lines written on his hands or the one who has never been on stage. He said one thinks it’s her big ticket to Hollywood and then there’s another who thinks he’s God’s gift to the theater.

As for the people playing all those roles, Stone said there are some new faces, or new faces for him as he hasn’t been involved with the Andria Theatre for the last few years. He currently lives in Minneapolis and he and his assistant director, Mason Tyer, are members of the Society of American Fight Directors. He said they are partners in the stunt company and often, “get to beat each other up.” They both are teaching and training the actors in this production for sword fighting and other fight scenes.

Stone also said he is excited to be directing “The Play That Goes Wrong.” He had heard about the show a couple of years ago and fell in love with it.

“There is absolute chaos in this show and I love the idea of the actors trying to keep straight faces when there is so much chaos around them,” he said. “When I saw the show, I knew I wanted to do it and now, I am so excited for this opportunity.”

He got the bug

Three years ago, Kevin Bienias moved back to the Alexandria area. He grew up here, but had moved away after graduation, living in both Denver and Minneapolis. After he had moved back to the area, his two children, Anna, 10 and Eian, 12, got involved with theater and he decided he would also give it a shot. His first show was “Young Frankenstein” and after that, he said he “got the bug.”

In “The Play That Goes Wrong,” he plays Dennis, a well meaning member of the team who he said kind of fumbles his way through the performance.

Bienias enjoys shows at the Andria and said so far this season, he has been in every show except for the “The Sound of Music.” He loves the theater because it feels like home because of the relationships he has built. He is impressed with the quality of shows produced at the Andria Theatre, as well as the army of volunteers who help make each production special.

Rehearsing for the Andria Theatre's upcoming performance of "The Play That Goes Wrong," are (from left clockwise) Dave Christman, Kevin Beinias and Kyle Petrowski. The show opens Thursday, April 20. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

“These are people doing what they love and that is huge,” said Bienias, who in real life is a director of sales for a firm out of Minneapolis. He is married to Emily Bienias, who is an advanced practice esthetician and spa manager at WELL and Company in Alexandria.

He is looking forward to the two Student Theatre Project performances coming up this year – Disney’s “Newsies, Jr.” as his son is performing in that one and “Annie Kids” as his daughter is performing in that one. He would love one day to be able to be in a play with both of them.

His second role

Kyle Petrowski, who is playing the role of Jonathan, has only been in one other play at the Andria Theatre. Growing up in Alexandria, he did a few performances in high school, but his first role at the Andria was a pretty big one. He played Captain Georg Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”

In “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Petrowski described his character as someone who is not the best actor. But he said that his character is very ready and tries really hard to be the best actor he can be.

When asked why people should see the play, Petrowski said, “Because hopefully it will be hilarious.”

Cast

Chris – Joe Korkowski

Robert – David Christman

Max – Justin Roob

Jonathan – Kyle Petrowski

Sandra – Brooklyn Bruner

Dennis – Kevin Bienias

Trevor – Kevin Rizo

Annie – Karmen Lemm

Stagehand – Kip Sundlee

Stagehand – Myah Hartman

Stagehand – Kristi Greathouse

Crew

Director – Jake Stone

Assist director/fight director – Mason Tyer

Set design/construction – Jake Stone

Special effects design – Nathaniel Auran

Lighting design/tech – Maryn Cabinaw

Sound designer – Greg Raether

Sound tech – Addison Randazzo

Costume design – Holly Wallerich

Props master – Hilary Ninman

Stage manager – Myah Hartman

Video producer – Holly Wallerich

If you go

WHAT: “The play that goes wrong”

WHEN: April 20 through April 22 and April 27 through April 29 at 7 p.m. and April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St., Alexandria

TICKETS: Go to www.andriatheatre.org or call the box office at 320-762-8300.