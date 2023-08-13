Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, August 13

Community

Rotary Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee set for Aug. 16.

The 58th annual event will take from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Fire Department.

Evan Clemensen
Evan Clemensen of Ashby enjoyed an ear of corn at a previous Rotary Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee.
Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 10:26 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Rotary Club is gearing up for its Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee. The 58th annual event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Fire Department.

“This is truly a great community event that everyone looks forward to each year,” said Dave Hartmann, Rotary president.

He said the Rotary Club is expected to serve between 2,200 and 2,500 meals, which include a pork chop, corn, coleslaw, bread and a beverage. People can eat at the fire hall or they can take their meals to go.

About 60 Rotarians and 35 Alexandria firefighters will help make the event possible, said Hartmann. They will be grilling up between 2,800 to 3,000 pork chops and shucking between 360 and 380 dozen ears of corn.

“Our day begins around 6 a.m. with husking the corn, then setting up tables and tents and then the grills are cooking around 9 a.m.,” said Hartmann. “After the last meal is served, the clean-up begins and we get done around 9 p.m.”

Tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for kids (kids under the age of 4 are free), can be purchased from any Rotarian or firefighter, or they can also be purchased the day of the event at the door.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
