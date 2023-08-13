Rotary Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee set for Aug. 16.

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Rotary Club is gearing up for its Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee. The 58th annual event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Fire Department.

“This is truly a great community event that everyone looks forward to each year,” said Dave Hartmann, Rotary president.

He said the Rotary Club is expected to serve between 2,200 and 2,500 meals, which include a pork chop, corn, coleslaw, bread and a beverage. People can eat at the fire hall or they can take their meals to go.

Dave Hartmann

About 60 Rotarians and 35 Alexandria firefighters will help make the event possible, said Hartmann. They will be grilling up between 2,800 to 3,000 pork chops and shucking between 360 and 380 dozen ears of corn.

“Our day begins around 6 a.m. with husking the corn, then setting up tables and tents and then the grills are cooking around 9 a.m.,” said Hartmann. “After the last meal is served, the clean-up begins and we get done around 9 p.m.”

Tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for kids (kids under the age of 4 are free), can be purchased from any Rotarian or firefighter, or they can also be purchased the day of the event at the door.