Relay for Life of Douglas County set for July 14

ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County Relay for Life is set for Friday, July 14, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies set to start at 6 p.m. It will run until midnight.

Relay for Life raises money for cancer research and provides support for those who have cancer and to families who have lost a love one to the disease.

A free-will donation dinner will be provided by Auto Value, Alexandria Eagles and Henry’s Foods. The meal will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. and after the opening ceremony until 8 p.m.

This is a community and family event and all are welcome. There will be upbeat fun, music, themed laps, kids’ activities, fundraising opportunities and more.

New this year is a bean bag tournament. It will start after the opening ceremony at approximately 6:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per team. To register, contact Francesca Palmer at 320-762-4743 or fnpalmer@bremer.com.

Another new event will be the quilt raffle. Tickets for the handmade, custom-designed Relay for Life quilt made by Avis Braschayko, Diane Ziethamer, Amy Schlosser and Judy Hoffman, are $5. The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. the night of the Relay. Need not be present to win.

For more information, visit the Douglas County Relay for Life Facebook page at facebook.com/DouglasCountyRFL , or visit the Relay for Life website at relayforlife.org.

The honorary survivors this year are Bruce Hansted, Halie Lindsay and Brittany Rooney.

Bruce Hansted

Hansted has lived in Alexandria for the past 33 years. He works for Hilltop Lumber and helps over all four locations as a human resource manager. He is also the interim manager of the newest location in Park Rapids. His wife, Linda, works at Alexandria Industries. They have two grown children, Brittany and Bryce. Brittany and her husband, Alan, live in Moorhead and have two children, Portland and Thomas. Bryce and his wife, Ann, live in the Twin Cities and have one child, Louis, and another on the way.

Bruce Hansted

Q: What type of cancer do you/did you have?

A: Esophageal cancer.

Q: How did you find out you had cancer?

A: I was having trouble swallowing some types of foods for a few months and finally had an endoscopic procedure at Alomere Health. I found out I had a tumor on my lower esophagus.

Q: Briefly explain your cancer journey.

A: I had treatments and surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in the spring and summer of 2022. A follow up PET scan in April 2023 showed a couple of lymph nodes “lighting up” and so I am currently going through chemotherapy treatments at Alomere Health.

Q: Who told you had been chosen as one of this year's honorees? Do you know who nominated you?

A: Coleen Froke nominated me and Lorene Pitcher called me with the news.

Q: What does it mean to you to be one of this year's honorary survivors?

A: I feel it’s a way of helping anyone to be aware of changes in their health and to seek help sooner rather than later. Early detection can make a big difference in treatments and living a good long life.

Q: What advice do you have for anyone going through cancer?

A: It can be very draining physically and mentally for a cancer patient but also for the immediate caregiver and family. It's important to ask for help and not to try and do everything yourself. Make sure you have health insurance. Without insurance, it can be devastating financially for the patient and family members. The American Cancer Society is a fantastic resource for so much information and help regarding any type of cancer. The American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge are great resources and help for anyone looking for more information or help with lodging at cancer treatment centers in the U.S.

Read more about Hansted’s cancer journey at www.caringbridge.org/visit/brucehanstad.

Halie Lindsay

Lindsay lives in Hoffman with her family and works at Primewest Health in Alexandria.

Haile Lindsay

Q: What type of cancer do you/did you have?

A: I had stage 2 breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma.

Q: How did you find out you had cancer?

A: I accidentally found a lump that did not feel right and that I had never noticed before. I messaged my doctor on MyChart and she had me come in. Three hours later, after imaging and discussion, I knew something was going on. After that I had a biopsy and multiple imaging appointments to confirm the cancer.

Q: Briefly explain your cancer journey.

A: I was diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2022 at the age of 36 after multiple scans, tests and a lot of tears. I had surgery in May 2022 to remove the cancer, and in July I started radiation therapy. In September, I started hormone blockers to reduce the risk of cancer returning. I was grateful to have missed needing chemotherapy by one point on my OncoScore.

Q: Who told you had been chosen as one of this year's honorees? Do you know who nominated you?

A: Lorene Pitcher informed me that I was an honoree. I have no idea who nominated me.

Q: What does it mean to you to be one of this year's honorary survivors?

A: I am grateful to be able to share my story and hope it helps other members in our community who are battling cancer. I enjoy the Relay for Life event as our community comes together to support and fight the battle against cancer. I would love it if my daughter never had to hear the words "you have cancer" in her lifetime.

When I found out I had cancer I was surprised by the number of coworkers both current and previous who had been affected by cancer themselves and won the fight. Sometimes cancer is not talked about enough, and I learned that a lot of people are scared to talk about it. Cancer touches so many lives here and we need to help others be aware of it and support each other in the fight both during their journey and after.

Q: What advice do you have for anyone going through cancer?

A: For me, one of the most important things was to keep positive. Life is already hard enough, and when you are battling cancer you need the motivation to push forward and fight. Although it is not always easy to find the positive side, it can help you. I struggle in life to ask for help and through my journey people around me continued to ask if I needed help and it is OK to let them help.

Read more about Lindsay’s cancer journey at www.caringbridge.org/visit/haliecancerjourney.

Brittany Rooney

Rooney grew up in Alexandria, but currently lives in Plymouth. She works as a bookkeeper and office administrator and also owns her own video production company, BR Productions. She does video work for dance studios throughout the state. Her parents are Dan and Colleen Rooney. Her dad is a co-owner of Cowing Robards. Her mom is the office manager there and her brother, Aaron, works as a salesman. She said she has been dating an “amazing man,” John Lupkes, since February of 2022.

Brittany Rooney

Q: What type of cancer do you/did you have?

A: Stage IV Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Q: How did you find out you had cancer?

A: I had a very bad cough for about a month. I had a virtual appointment with a doctor after about two weeks and was prescribed a steroid pack to help fight off what he thought was a virus. It didn't help at all. On March 21, 2022, I went to Urgent Care after work. After explaining the situation I'd been dealing with, the doctor thought it was allergies but decided to do a "let's rule it out" chest X-ray. She found an extremely large mass on the right side of my chest. It was pushing on my lungs and causing the cough. She told me I should go get a CT scan immediately. I drove down to the United Hospital Emergency Department. After I got my CT scan, the doctors determined I needed to be admitted for further testing. My mom and I had tickets to the Elton John concert the following day and asked if I could just come back the day after to be admitted. The doctors said that they were pretty sure the situation was too serious and told me they thought it was a bad idea. That really told me that it was much worse than a cough and mass in my chest.

Q: Briefly explain your cancer journey.

A: My journey was a rollercoaster, like all cancer journeys are. I was admitted to United Hospital for eight long days. The official diagnosis came on Wednesday, March 23 and my first chemotherapy treatment was on Saturday, March 26. I had six cycles (12 rounds) of chemotherapy. On Thursday, Oct. 6, there was no evidence of cancerous cells in my body but my oncologist, Dr. Justin Harder, wanted to get the mass in my chest smaller so I had 17 rounds of radiation therapy. I moved from being in treatment to remission and rang the bell on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

At the beginning, I struggled with terrible bone pain due to a medication I had to take to help increase my white blood cell count. After four rounds of chemo we decided that the medication wasn't worth the bone pain and I stopped taking it. Pretty much right when I stopped taking that medication, I began having extremely painful neuropathy pain. This is a very known side effect of the chemotherapy treatment I had chosen. I am still struggling with neuropathy and was told that I probably will for the rest of my life.

Q: Who told you had been chosen as one of this year's honorees? Do you know who nominated you?

A: Jo Marie Cory was the person who both nominated me and told me that I had been chosen.

Q: What does it mean to you to be one of this year's honorary survivors?

A: I am very touched that Jo would honor me. It's difficult to put into words what it means to me. I hope that I am able to connect with other survivors and talk about our journeys. I also hope that I can be a comfort to other survivors or those caring for someone battling cancer.

Q: What advice do you have for anyone going through cancer?

A: Don't be ashamed to be sad or angry about your situation. Cancer sucks. Plain and simple. Because you are a warrior, of course you'll end up getting back up again, but this is one of the hardest things you will ever experience. It's OK to be sad.

I had an incredible medical team and support system. I would not have been able to get through the last almost year and half without my boyfriend especially. We had only started dating five weeks before my diagnosis. I gave him the "If you want to walk away, I won't blame you" option when I was in the hospital. Without any hesitation he turned down that option. He was my rock throughout my treatments and I wouldn't have been able to stay down here in the Twin Cities without him helping to care for me. 2022 was both the worst and best year of my life. Yes, cancer sucks, but falling in love has made it difficult to say the year was all bad.

Read more about Rooney’s cancer journey at www.caringbridge.org/visit/brittanyrooney.