Relay for Life of Douglas County raises $222,000 so far

ALEXANDRIA — It is estimated that there will be 34,000 new cancer diagnoses in 2023 and that an estimated 10,000 people will lose their battle with cancer. And that is just in Minnesota.

It is also estimated that there are 303,000 cancer survivors in Minnesota today and roughly 11,000 of those who have fought the battle and won live in Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens and Swift counties combined.

Those statistics were shared at the Relay for Life of Douglas County event Friday night, July 14, by Sherri Maanum, senior development manager for the North Region of the American Cancer Society.

Sherri Maanum, senior development manager for the North Region of the American Cancer Society, spoke during the opening ceremony of the Relay for Life of Douglas County event Friday, July 14. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Maanum shared several other interesting facts during the annual event, including that there has been a 33% decline in cancer mortality since 1990.

“Did you also know that 1 in 3 people have heard the words, ‘You have cancer,’ ” Maanum said. “It is very scary to think about all the new diagnoses and different types of cancer, mutations to cancer, the impact our environment has, our genetics and life choices, all have on the possibility of a cancer diagnosis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But she added that the American Cancer Society is currently funding 12 research grants in Minnesota totaling more than $6.2 million. These research ideas are driven by doctors who see a future without cancer, she said.

One of this year's Relay for Life of Douglas County honorary survivors, Brittany Rooney, left, walks a lap with her family, including her boyfriend, John Lupkes, and her parents, Colleen and Dan Rooney. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The American Cancer Society has programs and services that can help with every pillar of someone’s cancer journey, said Maanum, including access to testing, prevention, transportation, lodging, hair loss and mastectomy products, support groups, clinical trials, 24/7 helpline and more.

Recently, the ACS awarded Alomere Health, Sanford and CentraCare with multi-year transportation grants to assist cancer patients with getting to and from their appointments and treatments.

“These grants were given because who knows better what their communities and cancer patients need, than the local hospitals,” said Maanum. “We work with insurance companies to ensure they are helping their customers get free or reduced screenings at a local facility and we lobby on Capitol Hill against under-aged tobacco use and unpaid cancer screenings.”

The 2023 Relay for Life of Douglas County honorary survivors are, from left, Bruce Hansted, Brittany Rooney and Halie Lindsay. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Whether it's grants or research or whatever else, the ACS funds many of those things with money raised at Relay for Life events, such as the Relay for Life of Douglas County event.

At this year’s event, several local businesses donated large amounts of money, including one business – Alexandria Industries – that was awarded the Nationwide Team of Excellence Award, ranking number 1 for the local event, number 1 in the state of Minnesota, number 2 in the region and number 18 nationwide. Maanum said Alexandria Industries also received the Top 10 Nationwide Fundraiser Award for their Fishing For the Cure Ice Fishing Challenge.

Organizers of Alexandria Industries Fishing For the Cure Ice Fishing Challenge presented a check for $135,000 to Relay for Life of Douglas County at its annual event Friday, July 14, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

During this year’s event, organizers of the ice fishing contest donated $135,000 to Relay for Life of Douglas County. This is $20,000 more than it donated last year.

Maanum also noted that the Douglas County Relay for Life received the North Region Spirit of Relay Award. She said it's only given to one nominated event in the North Region, which was made up of 14 states in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorene Pitcher, event lead for the local relay, also noted that the Douglas County event as a whole was ranked number 1 in the state, number 2 in the region and number 20 in the nation.

Lorene Pitcher, event lead, spoke during the opening ceremony of the Relay for Life of Douglas County event Friday, July 14.

During Friday’s event, longtime Relay for Life volunteer, Lynette Kluver, was recognized for her years of service. After more than 20 years of being involved in many different positions and at different levels, Kluver decided to step down from her current role of sponsorship lead and will be passing the reins to Celeste Gardner.

“Lynette has been a true inspiration to so many. Her passion, drive and talents are second to none. She has been instrumental in the advancement of the corporate involvement between this community and this event,” said Maanum. “My understanding is she is not going away, only enjoying a more relaxed position with her family team. Lynette will be truly missed.”

Pitcher said Friday’s turnout was pretty good, but that the numbers aren’t quite back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted, however, that the numbers are improving every year.

As of Monday, July 17, the event has raised a total of $222,000. Donations are still being accepted, she said. People can donate online at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay_donate_now&FR_ID=104331&fr_id=104331 .

“We want to give a sincere thank you to Alexandria Industries for not only their donation, but also the use of their tents for our survivors; Ellingson’s Plumbing and Heating for their donation and use of their cooling trailer; and to all the businesses in our community that made donations either as corporate sponsorships, monetary or in-kind. Every bit helps tremendously,” said Pitcher. “We also thank LiveWire for all their technology, music and amazing lighting. It makes our event shine in so many ways. And also to Amy Foxx from KIKV for stepping in at the last minute and doing an amazing job.”

Cancer survivors and their caregivers walk a lap during the annual Relay for Life of Douglas County event. The event took place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 14, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Pitcher said it takes a village or community to put together such an amazing event and that she is thankful to all who made it a success, especially the Relay for Life Committee for their endless hours and dedication.

During the opening ceremony, Pitcher told participants that by walking the path, they were joining forces with millions of people worldwide who want to save lives, who want to lead the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something very much in common, we want to make a difference in the fight against cancer so hopefully one day no one will have to hear those dreaded words, ‘You have cancer,’ ” Pitcher said. “As a community, every step taken and every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society to fight cancer on all fronts. Today we are here to celebrate all those who have battled — our survivors. We will also remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.”