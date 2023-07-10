Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria

The 35th annual event took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling.

Boat show 708.jpg
The 35th annual Diamond Classic Boat Show took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center. The show is hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum.
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 12:55 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The 35th annual Diamond Class Boat Show was a success, according to organizers.

The show, which had a record 45 participants this year, is hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum . It was held Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center.

This year’s awards are as follows:

  • Skipper’s Choice – Mike Blomberg for his 1958 Alumacraft Flying C.
  • Director’s Choice – Roger and Tracy Miller for their 1955 Century Coronado named “Miller’s High Life.”
  • People’s Choice – Robb Steinbring for his 1959 Chris-Craft Capri named “Carlos Classic.”
  • Diamond Difference Award – Eric and Lindsey Carlson for their 1930 Dee Wite named “Polly Von.”

To see more photos from the event, go to Bulldog Photography website at www.bulldogphotography.co.

Boat show_977.JPEG
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Boat show_365.JPEG
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Boat show_540.JPEG
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Boat show_699.JPEG
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Boat show_108.JPEG
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography
Boat show 487.jpg
The People’s Choice Award this year was awarded to Robb Steinbring’s Chris-Craft Capri, Carlos Classic. The trophy was made by Tom Juul.
Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
