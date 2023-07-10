Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria
The 35th annual event took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling.
ALEXANDRIA — The 35th annual Diamond Class Boat Show was a success, according to organizers.
The show, which had a record 45 participants this year, is hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum . It was held Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center.
This year’s awards are as follows:
- Skipper’s Choice – Mike Blomberg for his 1958 Alumacraft Flying C.
- Director’s Choice – Roger and Tracy Miller for their 1955 Century Coronado named “Miller’s High Life.”
- People’s Choice – Robb Steinbring for his 1959 Chris-Craft Capri named “Carlos Classic.”
- Diamond Difference Award – Eric and Lindsey Carlson for their 1930 Dee Wite named “Polly Von.”
To see more photos from the event, go to Bulldog Photography website at www.bulldogphotography.co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT