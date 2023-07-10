Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The 35th annual Diamond Class Boat Show was a success, according to organizers.

The show, which had a record 45 participants this year, is hosted by the Legacy of the Lakes Museum . It was held Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center.

This year’s awards are as follows:



Skipper’s Choice – Mike Blomberg for his 1958 Alumacraft Flying C.

Director’s Choice – Roger and Tracy Miller for their 1955 Century Coronado named “Miller’s High Life.”

People’s Choice – Robb Steinbring for his 1959 Chris-Craft Capri named “Carlos Classic.”

Diamond Difference Award – Eric and Lindsey Carlson for their 1930 Dee Wite named “Polly Von.”

To see more photos from the event, go to Bulldog Photography website at www.bulldogphotography.co.

Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography

The People’s Choice Award this year was awarded to Robb Steinbring’s Chris-Craft Capri, Carlos Classic. The trophy was made by Tom Juul. Contributed photo / Bulldog Photography